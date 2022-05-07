Cumberland County woman recognized by NC for helping veterans. Here's how she does it.

Out of hundreds of nominees, a Cumberland County woman's work with area veterans secured her a spot among 22 volunteers in the state to be recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper recently.

Since 205, Stacey Buckner has provided mobile showers, food and toiletries to Cumberland County’s homeless veterans through her specially equipped Jeep and nonprofit known as Off-Road Outreach.

Buckner was named a recipient of the Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Serviceduring an April 20 virtual ceremony hosted by the Volunteer NC Commission.

According to the commission, only one medallion nomination is permitted per county. A statewide panel reviews all the nominations.

Buckner said she wants to share the award with all who have volunteered in Cumberland County and those who continue to serve.

Gov. Roy Cooper said all the volunteers have “gone above and beyond” to help their communities.

“You’re living out our state motto — esse quam videri — which means, 'To be, rather than to seem,'” Cooper said. “You’re a shining example of what it means to be a North Carolinian.”

According to Buckner’s nomination form, she was born and raised in Fayetteville and works part-time at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Hospital as a ServiceSource employee.

ServiceSource supports people with disabilities, their families and caregivers with services that include financial coaching, vocational training employment opportunities, deaf services, senior services and veteran services among others.

“Stacey is not a veteran but comes from a family of veterans,” her nomination form says. “Stacey found her passion to help veterans in need and the homeless while working in her part-time ... job at the VA."

Despite having a stroke a few years ago that left her with a traumatic brain injury, Buckner has not let that stop her from helping thousands of veterans a year, her nomination form says.

In 2019, Buckner was contacted by a woman who purchased a storage shed and found the cremated remains of Cpl. James William Gartland — a soldier who joined the Army in 1966 and died Aug. 21, 2016.

Buckner tracked down Gartland’s brother in Pennsylvania, who was under the impression that his brother had been buried after his death and did not know how his cremated remains ended up in a storage unit.

Buckner helped organize fundraisers to have Gartland’s remain escorted to Pennsylvania by veterans and service members.

Buckner’s nomination form says that every day after work and during her off day she would put together hygiene kits for the homeless.

One day a homeless woman asked Bucker what she was supposed to do with the soap in the kit.

“Realizing finding showers was a large problem for the homeless, Stacey came up with an idea and outfitted her Jeep with a shower, washing machine, grill and more on her own dime and time,” her nomination form says.

Each Friday, she loads 40 gallons of water into a shower tank on the Jeep and continues to provide food, hygiene kits and hot showers for the homeless population, while washing their clothes.

Off-Road Outreach was created in 2016 to show her appreciation to veterans and servicemen and women, Buckner said in a video during the virtual ceremony.

“I can’t think of a better way to thank a veteran for their service than making sure that they’re taken care of,” Buckner said.

In 2020, Buckner collaborated with ServiceSource to establish a community garden she calls Veggies for Vets geared toward serving homeless and low-income veterans or veterans facing food scarcity.

She has said the garden also serves as a therapeutic space for veterans who volunteer to tend to it.

According to her nomination form, she recently hosted an event at the garden to plant 13 trees in memory of the 13 service members who died during the troop drawdown in Afghanistan last August.

On Jan. 10, she also teamed up with Operation Inasmuch, ServiceSource, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Mission BBQ to hand out hundreds of hygiene items, new warm clothes, blankets and provide lunch and a hot shower.

"If you asked Stacey, why do you do this? She would say, "I just want to provide a basic human need everyone on this earth should be entitled to...food, a hot shower, love," her nomination form says.

During the virtual ceremony, award chairwoman Yvonne Kinston thanked all the volunteers and said their work does not go unnoticed. Kinston is a District 9 representative on the Fayetteville City Council.

“You are filling in the gaps. You are reaching our community, and you are dedicating your time and making sacrifices,” Kinston said.

Joe Blosser, chairman of the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, said that all the recipients are a part of a “movement for service, caring and empathy.”

“We, North Carolina, are a strong state when we serve; when we mentor; when we come together to help one another,” Blosser said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.