Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults finds new home at Bryn Du Mansion

On a dreary spring day, the crowd inside the Bryn Du Mansion carriage house was lively and bright.

Roughly 50 members of the Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults filled tables and enjoyed lunch together. This has become a regular occurrence throughout buildings on the Bryn Du campus since the LCCC completed its move to the property in mid-February after leaving its former home within the Granville Corporate Park .

Members said they love the park-like atmosphere, the old architecture and the joy of having programs inside the mansion itself.

"Can you ask for anything better than the view?" said member Karen McFeggan.

Lisa Crock, executive director for the LCCC, said members have been thrilled with the move.

"You can feel the enthusiasm," she said. "It’s infectious, honestly, and they’re inviting friends."

More than 60 new members have joined since the move, with nearly half of those new members coming from Newark, a quarter from Granville, and another quarter from surrounding areas. The organization's membership base primarily comes from Granville, Pataskala and Newark.

Lisa Ford, the LCCC's outreach and programming coordinator, said thanks to the new location, people are walking through the doors that have never before been involved with the organization.

"We feel like this is an excellent location for our organization, more centered in Licking County," she said.

Besides the members, the LCCC's five staffers are also elated by the move, which has given the center 23 program spaces instead of the six they had previously, Crock said.

"This expansion, honestly, has excited our staff and ignited their creativity with the possibilities the beautiful Bryn Du campus offers," she said.

As members and staff become more comfortable in the space, new programs are starting. Ford said the center is working with the Granville Garden Club to install raised beds to grow vegetables in the back of the property, which will be used during the center's member lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Candi Moore, president of the Bryn Du Commission Board said, "That’s one of the things we’ve always wanted to do back there but didn’t have sufficient people and resources to do."

Moore said the partnership between the two entities works because they aligned over a goal to keep adults over 60 engaged.

"They’re very focused on keeping people active, keeping people involved in a social way and it’s really very important for everybody’s mental health and well-being," she said. "It also helps you stay healthy physically and emotionally, all those things, which I think is a really important thing for this community."

The partnership is also a good fit, Moore said, because most of the commission's activities tend to be in the late afternoon and evenings or the weekends while the LCCC’s programs are typically from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

"We can really increase the use of our facilities just by bringing them in," she said.

Currently the LCCC is using existing spaces on the campus, but eventually the center will have a long-term home on the property. A campaign is underway to raise the estimated $2.1 million need to renovate the former horse barn, which will transform it into a permanent home for the LCCC as well as create additional space for community events, Moore said. The Village of Granville has approved a funding package up to $900,000 for the renovation.

Almost all the buildings on the property have been updated, except for the barn, Moore said.

"We try to be intentional about our renovations in terms of them being something that will be useful and helpful to fill a need in the community and the area," Moore said.

The goal, she said, is for the project to be bid in the last quarter of 2022 and for work to begin in early 2023.

Once renovated, the first floor will have space dedicated to the LCCC, including offices, program space and a kitchen. Until then, the LCCC is using office space on the second floor of the mansion.

"The more we talked about it, the more more we realized that this would be quite a nice place for them to be," Moore said. "Because not only could we create a space just for them within the barn, but then they could also use some of our other facilities when that space wasn’t big enough or didn’t fit the particular program they were working on."

Such as line dancing, which now happens each week in the fieldhouse, Ford said.

The first floor of the renovated barn will also have restrooms that can be accessed externally during the mansion's outdoor events and a museum about Bryn Du and the LCCC. An elevator will take people to the second floor, which will be one large room that can host musical performances, lectures and cultural activities. It can also be rented for private events, Moore said.

Crock said having a permanent home at Bryn Du offers LCCC members a sense of security that no matter what changes in their lives, they will still have a place to gather with friends that can fill their life with purpose and structure.

Member Peggy Biros understands that sentiment. She joined the LCCC more than two years ago when she moved back to Licking County to be closer to her children and grandchildren after 20 years in Texas.

"It was a great way for me to meet some new people because a lot of the people I was friends with before have kind of scattered," she said. "I was welcomed very much when I first walked in."

She now spends two to three days a week volunteering and participating in programs, field trips and more.

The LCCC provides her a reason to get and go, she said, during the week when she can't spend time with her family members.

"It’s those days in between when they’re all working Monday through Friday, (this) is a place to come," she said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults finds new home at Bryn Du Mansion