ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

After 75 years, former West Quincy institution Scavo's Auto Body gets a new look

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

QUINCY – Cora Scavo, 5, looked up at the new, towering mural of her grandfather on Willard Street on a recent afternoon. She smiled at it from her perch on her dad's shoulders, though the little girl never knew the man she saw smiling back at her. But everybody else did.

Al Scavo pulled cars from the Quincy quarries, towed for people in trouble in the dead of night and ran an autobody shop on Willard Street for  about 35 years. It's been roughly 40 years since Scavo's Auto Body  closed and 13 since its owner died at the age of 92, but people still talk about the avid fisherman, board member of the Quincy Trade School and Fore River Shipyard welder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4cqe_0fVzwa7400

"This tells a story," said Joe Scavo, Al's son and the man who commissioned the new mural. "People have been coming up left and right, from guys in their 20s to guys who actually knew my dad all those years ago. ... It immortalizes my dad and improves the aesthetic."

Al Scavo ran the full-service body, auto and towing company from 1946 into the early 1980s. Though Scavo's itself is now long gone, the family still owns the land at 548 Willard St. and the several buildings on it. It's now home to three different businesses: Blue Hills Automotive, Blue Hills Gas and South Shore Collision.

T hree parcels for $17 million: Quincy mayor proposes more downtown land buys

'It could happen anywhere': Quincy residents protest Roe v. Wade draft opinion

Joe Scavo said fixing up the exterior look of the property was a long time coming.

"It's sometimes a little bit of a dump here, and that's what we're trying to fight," he said. "Over the years, the building started to age, but I wanted to do something nice. I wanted to preserve the property but also preserve the family name, which really hasn't been on the building in years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvUoM_0fVzwa7400

Scavo reached out to spray paint artist Brandon Rockwell, of Quincy, who has worked on murals in Hull, Weymouth and Marshfield. Together they conceptualized the plan to paint a 1960s-era Ford tow truck with Al Scavo inside and the Quincy quarries in the background.

"The truck stuck out to me. I felt like it was a great symbol of what this place represented," Rockwell said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AINmR_0fVzwa7400

It took three days of nonstop painting for Rockwell – who has been professionally spray painting for decades – to finish the mural, and Scavo said it took his breath away the first time he saw it.

"You expect it's going to be good, but when I walked up, I saw my dad looking at me from across the parking lot," he said. "I can't explain it."

'You build on the past': A look inside the restored Dorothy Quincy Homestead

Scavo said the owners of South Shore Collision may hire Rockwell to do work on their part of the property as well, and he hopes the mural is the beginning of a rehab to the property overall. Rockwell said he's proud of how the piece came out, especially the idea to bring in Quincy's famous quarries.

"The soul of the place is still here, and now you can see it," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjsiA_0fVzwa7400

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: After 75 years, former West Quincy institution Scavo's Auto Body gets a new look

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Diesel, gas mix-up at Cape Cod gas station worse than investigators first thought

DENNIS, Mass. — Inspectors on Cape Cod found a gas and diesel mix-up at a Dennis gas station last month was worse than they first thought. Barnstable Weights and Measures told Boston 25 News Tuesday their investigation found Brown Bear Transportation out of Springfield had accidentally pumped hundreds of gallons of premium gas into the underground diesel tank at Cape Cod Farms gas station on Main Street in Dennis on April 22. About 150 gallons were sold before the mishap was discovered, the department said.
DENNIS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Quincy, MA
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
NECN

Identities of Father and Son in Fatal Mendon Car Crash Released

The identities of the father and son who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday have been released by Worcester County's District Attorney office. The father and son who suffered fatal injuries have been identified as Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and 15-year-old Christian Sosa. Sosa Acevedo...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Body#Dorothy Quincy#Murals#Vehicles#The Quincy Trade School#Fore River Shipyard#Blue Hills Automotive
Caught in Southie

Parking Boot Fairy was in Southie on Tuesday morn!

Oh boy, looks like Boston Transportation Department was out in full force early Tuesday morning giving out boots to parking scofflaws. Up and down East and West Broadway there were many yellow boots on cars. Why does one get a boot on their car? Usually in the City of Boston, you have three or more outstanding parking tickets. The only way to get the “Boot of Shame” removed is to pay your parking tickets.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy