Countryfest on the Common to return to Quincy with Annie Brobst headlining

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

QUINCY – Four hours of country music will fill Quincy Center next weekend for the return of the Countryfest on the Common. Bands will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Annie Brobst, winner of the New England Music Awards Overall Act of the Year award, will headline the festival. Other acts include Daniel Miller, AK Cody and Houston Bernand.

Brobst, originally from the North Shore,  says her musicstyle draws influences  from Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Jason Isbell. In addition to the 2021 overall act of the year, she won song of the year and country act of the year at the most recent New England Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvPb5_0fVzwZBD00

“Country music has exploded in popularity and it’s wonderful to be able to feature talent of this caliber for all to enjoy," Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase from Hive Mobile Bar and food will be available from downtown vendors. Attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs for seating.

Countryfest is part of a beefed-up event schedule Quincy officials hope will draw tourists to the city this summer.

"This year we will have a full summer of events and all our attractions will be open. I think we will be fully operational with the tourism aspect this year," tourism director Dagny Ashley, said.

Other events this year include the 24th annual Artsfest May 21 and 22 and the Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival Oct. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2OZC_0fVzwZBD00

