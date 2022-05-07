ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

'Shocking levels': Synthetic opioids drive epidemic throughout the country

By Jessica Trufant and Rachael Devaney, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

QUINCY – The opioid epidemic started out as a fight against heroin and prescription painkillers, but Laura Martin, Quincy’s substance use prevention coordinator, said the battle has definitely shifted.

Synthetic opioids led by fentanyl have flooded the drug supply, oftentimes mixed with or sold as everything from heroin to cocaine. This has caused what state Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke recently called a “concerning trend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGoNY_0fVzwXPl00

“I haven’t seen heroin on a death certificate in I don’t know how long,” Martin said. “Among the drug-using community, individuals all know that the likelihood of an overdose is so, so high given that drugs are mixed.”

Preliminary state data published in November tracked an estimated 21 more opioid overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2021 than during the same period in 2020. There were a total of 1,613 fatal overdoses from January through September 2021, the most recent data shows.

Nationally, deaths from opioid-related overdoses surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that total fatalities in the 12-month period ending in April 2021 surpassed 100,000, a 28.5% increase from the same stretch one year earlier.

"Overdose rates are skyrocketing. The pandemic shut down so many checks and balances of these drugs," Martin said. "It's at shocking levels."

Opioids fuel epidemic

Alex Krotulski, a toxicologist and director of the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education , said new synthetic opioids have evolved into one of the fastest-growing groups of new pyschoactive substances worldwide. Opioids are synthetic versions of opiates such as morphine.

Experts have concerns as new opioids make their way into the drug market. N-pyrrolidino etonitazene , for example, was first detected in May 2021 after toxicology work during an overdose case in West Virginia.

"N-pyrrolidino etonitazene is the most prevalent of lower-level synthetical opioids that we're seeing,” Krotulski said. “At this point, it's possible that it's in every state."

Although the recreational drug market was once dominated by heroin, Krotulski said fentanyl now leads the opioid supply and makes up 90% to 95% of what's sold on the street. The rest of what's being sold are other opioids.

The most dangerous thing about these substances, he said, are potency levels.

" Fentanyl itself is already more potent than heroin, so it's a little bit scary when we are seeing all of these synthetic opioids that are stronger than fentanyl," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFrOb_0fVzwXPl00

Dr. Todd Kerensky, medical director of addiction medicine at South Shore Health System , said one issue with some of the new opioids is that they’re essentially not detectable through traditional toxicology tests. He said the health system treated one overdose patient recently who tested negative for everything they were able to test for.

"Those drugs are of high clinical concern because they're so potent," he said.

Opioids are now more prevalent than traditional opiates, such as heroin.

Of the more than 12,000 toxicology tests the health system ran in 2021 – for everything from addiction treatment to altered mental status – about 10% came back positive for fentanyl. On the other hand, about 5% showed traces of opiates like heroin.

“It’s proven that synthetics are what are driving the overdose epidemic,” Kerensky said. “The amount of overdoses we’ve experienced is directly linked to fentanyl. It’s completely overrun the drug supply. It’s very hard to find someone testing for anything other than fentanyl.”

When Jill Maiorana's son Joey Bernard died at age 18 in November from a drug overdose, she assumed fentanyl took his life.

But when Maiorana, of North Falmouth, received the toxicology report in March, she was shocked to find that Bernard actually died from N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, an opioid 20 times more potent than fentanyl.

As she read the report, Maiorana slowly unfurled conversations she'd had with Bernard, who had been seeking treatment in Florida and was living in a sober house at the time.

"My son was days away from celebrating his six-month sobriety date," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU5nK_0fVzwXPl00

The news also prompted Maiorana to open Bernard's email account, which had recorded history of Joey looking to buy Percocets. The realization of what happened to her son slowly sunk in.

"The drug he received was a powerful drug. It was disguised in pill form," Maiorana said. "He thought he was buying a Percocet. That's what he thought he was getting and it took his life."

Opioids make their way into other drugs

Martin said the U.S. Drug Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have raised the alarm about counterfeit pills flooding the market. Drug dealers use pill presses to make counterfeit pills designed to resemble one drug but contain fentanyl or other dangerous opioids.

Martin said fentanyl is also showing up in other drugs, such as cocaine, which makes overdoses even more likely.

"Someone who is not an opioid addict would take a pill with fentanyl in it and go into immediate respiratory distress," she said. "Everybody purchasing a substance has to be aware of the fact that drugs are being mixed. Fentanyl is so powerful, and you'd have no idea you're ingesting it."

SHEFFIELD, MA
