Mama Bear: Brandon Clarke's mom knew he was destined for the NBA, even as a toddler

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Men are what their mothers made them.”

The Memphis Grizzlies mother/son stories The Daily Memphian will run over the next week are as varied as the players themselves, but woven together, they prove the truth behind Emerson’s observation. The road to the NBA is not for the faint of heart, and nobody knows that better than a mother.

This week, The Daily Memphian is bringing readers the stories of several “mama bears.” Today, it’s Whitney Triplett, mother of Brandon Clarke.



Candace Echols introduced us to Suzanne Anderson , the mother of Kyle Anderson, on Monday, Terri Carmichael Jackson, mother of Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday, and Marquita Williams, mother of Ziaire Williams , on Friday.

It would be easy to assume that the minute a basketball player gets drafted by the NBA, everyone in his family quits their jobs, sells their homes and moves to extravagant beach houses (or maybe the mountains, depending upon their preference) to throw big parties.

“Yeah, lots of people think that,” said Whitney Triplett, mother of Memphis Grizzlies’ power forward Brandon Clarke. “But I’ve been a nurse for 33 years and I have to trade shifts and take off work to come see him play.”

Not only that, Triplett has two other children. Up until a year ago, her youngest child was still in school at home.

After all the contracts are signed, the lives of the professional athletes in the NBA may change dramatically, but for the parents, life mostly goes on as normal.

This year, Triplett and her husband have flown to Memphis for six home games — which isn’t easy from northern California — but they wish they could have been at every single one. They do attend Grizzlies games on the West Coast since those are closer to home.

“I don’t think my husband has missed watching a game — either in person or on TV — in Brandon’s whole life,” she said.

Her husband, Brandon’s stepdad, gets teary sometimes when he thinks about their journey. The world can now see what their family has always believed: Clarke is a truly phenomenal basketball player.

“Brandon has always been very fun, very energetic, and his life has always revolved around basketball,” said his mom, Whitney Triplett. (Courtesy Whitney Triplett)

And by “always,” they mean always. When Clarke was two-and-a-half years old, his family moved from Canada to Arizona for the sake of the dream.

“People don’t believe me, but I knew from that age that he would be a basketball player,” Triplett said. “Canada didn’t have the opportunities for him that the U.S. offered. I knew what I had to do and I followed my heart.”

Even in his earliest moments, there were hints that he had a gift.

“By three months old, I couldn’t leave him alone — he was all over the place — and by eight months, he was climbing over his crib rail,” Triplett said. “He was always very bouncy. When he was little, Brandon would wrestle with other family members. Even as a toddler, he could literally fly across the room to tackle someone.”

A succession of eight-or-so Fisher-Price extendable plastic basketball goals were another hint. The family kept having to duct tape the goals back together because of Clarke’s preschool power dunks. Eventually, each one would get broken beyond repair and a replacement would be purchased — baby steps toward the dream.

“When he was growing up, playing ball in the backyard with his friends was a big part of our lives. Brandon has always been very fun, very energetic, and his life has always revolved around basketball,” his mom said.

Brandon Clarke’s family had to keep duct taping his Fisher-Price extendable plastic basketball goals back together because of his preschool power dunks. Eventually, one goal would get broken beyond repair and a replacement would be purchased. (Courtesy Whitney Triplett)

He balanced backyard ball with swimming and riding bikes in his neighborhood, but the hoop is where the group always ended up spending most of their time. Those guys and other teammates along the way came together to make up a village that supported one another.

“Moms nowadays are so busy. I don’t know how they do it, or why they do it the way they do. My husband and I relied heavily on Brandon’s grandparents, on other parents, even on other kids’ grandparents. We were constantly giving and receiving rides and help. I sometimes wonder why that’s not happening like it used to,” she said, because it’s clear Clarke might not be where he is not had it not been for the tribe that carried him along the way.

Sometimes, in those early days, when he was practicing without any friends around, Clarke would say, “OK, Mom, tell me a player — Jordan, Kobe, anybody!” Triplett would shout out the name of one of basketball’s icons, and her son would mimic a dunk in that particular player’s style.

And he loved doing the countdown: “Five seconds left! Brandon Clarke with the ball…!”

He would follow it up with a pretend last second hero shot. Little did he know there would be a spring in 2022 when real announcers on real TV would say real sentences that sounded an awful lot like that one.

As great as those glory moments are, they come intermingled with some that are not as fantastic, such as when Draymond Green smacked Clarke in the face and then pulled him to the ground during the Grizzlies’ first playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

“When he goes up and down like that, I pray. I can get a little teary — he’s my baby, after all … . I know and I trust he’s worked really hard to develop the extra strength he needs in his role on the team, because his role is a very physical one,” his mom said. “Seeing the replay on the screen over and over is hard to watch as a mom, but I try to be present with his energy and not to interfere.”

But she confessed she doesn’t really pay much attention to the other players on the court. Her attention stays largely fixed on her son.

Triplett’s not the only one who loves watching Clarke play. He’s a favorite among Grizzlies fans.

Longtime fan, former Major League Baseball sports agent and (full disclosure) the author’s brother, Landon Williams recently said this: “Brandon’s the player I would want on any team I had in anything: basketball, business, board games, whatever. He works really hard; he’s very dependable; he’s Johnny-on-the-spot with a great attitude. He just seems like a genuinely great dude. I’m glad to see him play such a key role for the Grizz.”

Triplett couldn’t agree more, which says a lot since she’s the one who gets a backstage pass to what Clarke is like during the off-season.

“As much as you can trust him, he trusts himself,” she said.

His humble nature is evident in those moments, such as the incident with Green, that reveal Clarke’s not looking for a fight. He’s there to do what he loves and have a pretty fantastic time doing it.

“But underneath that is an edgy toughness,” Triplett said. “He is confident and strong but he’s not going to say anything bad about the other players.”

“ When he goes up and down like that, I pray. I can get a little teary — he’s my baby, after all … . I know and I trust he’s worked really hard to develop the extra strength he needs in his role on the team, because his role is a very physical one. ”

Whitney Triplett

Mother of Brandon Clarke

Speaking of the other players, he and No. 13, Jaren Jackson Jr., have developed such a tight bond during their time in Memphis that they call each other brothers.

“I think it was maybe video games, fashion and similar perspectives when it comes to basketball that originally brought them together,” Triplett said, and she is thankful for the two players’ close friendship.

“I had to leave him all alone in a new town where he didn’t know a soul, but immediately, he was accepted,” she said.

And Triplett hopes Grizzlies fans know how much he loves doing what he’s doing:

“Brandon loves the game of basketball. He absolutely loves what he’s doing. I see that, but he’s a private person and I don’t know if the fans see it. I want them to know just how very happy he is doing what he is doing for the Memphis Grizzlies,” she said.

And nothing delights a mother’s heart like the smile on her child’s face.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)