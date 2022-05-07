FirstEnergy to donate more than 1,600 trees across New Jersey in 2022
By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
4 days ago
NEW JERSEY – FirstEnergy Corp. plans to donate more than 1,600 trees across its New Jersey service area this year, with approximately 1,200 of those expected to be donated and planted by the end of May. This initiative is an important part of their efforts to reduce FirstEnergy’s...
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
No matter where in New Jersey you were, the weather was absolutely miserable on Friday 5/7 and Saturday 5/8. Soaking rain caused some pockets of flash flooding. Coastal flooding was a far bigger problem, as several Shore points surpassed moderate flood stage Saturday night and Sunday. In Stone Harbor, Cape...
Dymski Pierogies DBA Grandma's Cuisine is recalling multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. Grandma's Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to retail stores in New Jersey. Recalled product was distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.
Nick De Gregorio was 16-years-old when terrorists slammed commercial jets into the World Trade Center. The North Jersey teen decided then and there that he would serve his country in the military. Joining the U.S. Marine Corps, Nick was deployed four times over the course of 9 years. This year,...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
NEWARK – The shooting of a man and two young boys late Wednesday afternoon is another example of how stolen vehicles are used for criminal purposes, according to the city's Public Safety Director. Shots were fired from a car stolen in Kearny on Irvine Turner Boulevard at West Kinney...
It's an all-too-common occurrence on New Jersey's highways. You're driving along with the flow of traffic when suddenly the car ahead of you slams on its brakes. At first, you may think maybe they saw something on the road. Or perhaps there was an animal on the side that looked like it was about to run across to the other side.
A Monmouth County investment firm has been fined $800,000 for hiring an unregistered financial advisor, New Jersey authorities said. The advisor had been barred from the securities industry, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities took further action against the Atlantic Highlands investment...
A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
If you want to start a heated debate in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best Italian food. Throw some chicken parmigiana into the conversation and things get even more interesting. If you're really looking for some passionate discussion, you can say that the single best chicken...
There was a serious collision involving a car and a box truck along Interstate-95 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 near mile-marker 53.8 in Bordentown, initial reports said.One of the motorists was sufferin…
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
We were all ready for some fun this weekend. Of course, we will be celebrating Mom on Sunday, but on Saturday I was all about the Toms River Food Fest in downtown Toms River. I mean, hello…it is a FOOD FEST! What could be better than eating your face off on the weekend? We will have to wait for this one guys...
I am asking you. Is there really going to be a Hooters opening in Ocean County?!. I was scrolling on Facebook, and I came across a post on the Toms River & Neighbors Community Forum. One Toms River local posted a picture of a "Hooters Coming Summer 2022" sign that is hanging near a construction zone in Toms River. You can see this sign hanging on the fence in front of the new building by Walgreens at Hooper and Church Road. See below...
We discuss this topic every single year and yet somehow, it remains topical because the same mistakes are still being made. I was taking a walk on the beach in Lavallette with my dog, Carolina, when I stumbled upon a sight that made me so angry, I was shaking. There...
WATCHUNG, N.J. -- At least three people were hurt when a NJ Transit bus and a car collided in Watchung, investigators said.It happened on Route 22 off Mountain Boulevard at around 11 a.m. Thursday.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Parts of Mountain Boulevard were closed to westbound traffic, police said.
United States health officials may have declared that COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic in the country, but the virus is still having an impact. New Jersey is seeing a steady uptick in cases as the warmer weather arrives. Over 1,800 new cases were reported on Monday. The rate of...
