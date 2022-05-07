ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Crash between two semi’s results in one death, one driver injured in northern Iowa

 4 days ago

(Algona, Iowa) — A fiery collision of two semi tractor-trailers in northern Iowa’s Kossuth County, Friday morning, left one man dead and another seriously injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol,...

KCRG.com

Driver of truck recovered from Cedar River identified

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

River search resumes for missing Iowa man

RUNNELLS, Iowa — The search for a missing 34-year-old Colfax man southeast of Runnells continued on Monday. Dustin Dittmer went missing on the Des Moines River Saturday afternoon. Crews spent hours over the weekend searching the water by boat and land. He and two others were on the boat...
RUNNELLS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
KCAU 9 News

Homicide investigation underway in Iowa after man found shot to death

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Ames are investigating a homicide after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered dead early Monday morning. Multiple calls came in to police around 4:39 a.m. about gunshots heard east of Wheeler Street, according to the Ames Police Department. Just a few minutes after, officers found a man […]
AMES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Three Iowa high school students shot at prom afterparty

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured. Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Storm chances looming for early next week

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Teen driver suffers minor injuries in car vs bus accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak) One person suffered minor injuries in a car vs bus accident in Red Oak this morning. The Red Oak Police Department says a 16-year-old male from Red Oak was driving a 1995 Ford Taurus northbound on 8th Street and had just traversed the intersection of N 6th Street and E Summit Street. The teen was reaching for an orange when the vehicle veered into a school bus just behind the left front steer tire of the bus.
RED OAK, IA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Doon man pleads guilty of vehicular homicide in bicycle crash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to striking and killing a bicyclist with his minivan on a rural Sioux County road. Seth De Jong, 27, entered his plea to one count of vehicular homicide -- reckless driving. According to terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors...
DOON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Central Iowa man charged in US Capitol insurrection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 41-year-old central Iowa man faces charges alleging that he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Chad Heathcote, of Adel, was arrested Wednesday on is charged with two federal felonies: entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney. In charging documents, an FBI agent said witnesses came forward about Heathcote after he bragged in social media postings about being at the Capitol that day and was identified in photos shown in television reports. Agent Tyler Johnson said Heathcote’s cellphone data also indicated that he was inside the Capitol.
IOWA STATE

