ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Marriage Applications: Sandusky County

By News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

The Sandusky County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from March 10 to April 10:

Jason Michael Shroyer 28, Stony Ridge, mechanic, and Alexanderia Lynn Hill, 29, Elmore, home maker.

Tyler Cain Wiezorek, 26, stone miner, and Jaliya Shantel Lindsey, 25, student monitor, both of Fremont.

Tyson Jeramaine Johnson, 40, DJ, and Sharon Mista Spradlin, 39, factory, both of Fremont.

Travis Merlin Colvin, 28, heavy machinery, and Jailen Kathleen Houlett, quality auditor, both of Clyde.

Shawn Robert Brickner, 36, firefighter, and Alexis Kay Schneider, 30, Ag sales, both of Fremont.

Jason Leroy Wheeler, 39, union pipe fitter, and Miriam Sharlea Green, 40, consultant, both of Fremont.

Mark Allen Grine, 61, professor, and Julia Faye Mulheren, 65, adjunct faculty, both of Fremont.

Serenity Rose Lavalle, 18, Fremont, Doordasher, and Daniel David Christian Jr., 19, Cleveland, carpenter.

Jenna Ann Hoppe, 24, cardiac sonographer, and Adam Richard Recker, 24, appraiser, both of Bellevue.

Sarah Elizabeth Schuette, 29, general manager, and Chelsea Marie Deisenroth, 26, manager, both of Clyde.

Paige Morgan Wangler, 23, veterinary technician, and Delmar D. Beechy, 30, barn manager, both of Fremont.

Caitlin Grace Sumerauer, 24, health information clerk, and Adam Mario DeLucia, 28 inventory control specialist, both of Woodville.

Michael D. Miller, 28, Fremont, pastor, and Amanda Marie Bradish, 23, Northwood, physical therapy.

Barry Allen Fawcett, 55, Blissfield, Ohio, Air Force, and Angelina Loraine Bentz, 54, Clyde, laborer.

Ray R. Gibbs, 32, tool and dye maker and Jessica L. Ferkel, 39, sanitation, both of Clyde.

Brian Lewis Neubert, 27, Toledo, carpenter, and Angelica Marianne Aaron, 28, Fremont, factory worker.

Timothy B. Adkins, 57, forklift operator, and Lauri Lynn Dahm, 50, inventory clerk, both of Clyde.

Kory Morgan Love, 33, welder, and Candice Dawn Wright, 23, STNA, both of Bellevue.

Raymond Davion Cook, 42, Westland, Michigan, career development, and Lanunya Nicole Averett, 33, Belleville, Michigan, operator.

Brandy Sue Minch, 42, manager and Kraig Robert Minch, 42, general manager, both of Fremont.

Shane Robert Taylor, 42, operations manager, and Kayla A. Rosin, 34, operator, both of Clyde.

Marcus P. Alley, 42, unemployed, and Shannon N. Haubert, 40, STNA, both of Fremont.

Samuel Trahan Lewis, 25, active duty military, and Valeria Catalina Rojas Rivera, 20, student, both of Fremont.

William Clifton, Worthington, 56, machinist, and Teresa A. Tarleton, 54, care manager, both of Gibsonburg.

Robert Dylan Esker, 29, warehouse, and Alysa Lucille, McDavitt, 25, medical record, both of Gibsonburg.

Stephon Leslie Williams, student/coach, and Ashley Nicole Parsell, 28, athletic trainer, both of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Marriage Applications: Sandusky County

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney for Dee Ann Warner’s Family To Share Evidence Collected on Her Disappearance

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This Sunday marks the second Mother’s Day Dee Ann Warner’s five children will have to endure since the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident disappeared. Dee’s family wants and deserves answers. Her husband claims she ran off to Jamaica or Cancun, but those close to Dee don’t believe it for a minute.
TECUMSEH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
State
Michigan State
City
Woodville, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Gibsonburg, OH
City
Worthington, OH
City
Toledo, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Clyde, OH
City
Stony Ridge, OH
City
Elmore, OH
City
Fremont, OH
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Jason Michael#Brian Lewis#Catalina#Dj#Ag
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Lima News

Ohio BMV sets 1 year deadline for REAL ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023. On that date the TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license for boarding a commercial flight within the United States. Registrar Charlie Norman of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says, “To date, only 46% of Ohioans have...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop Shooting

Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop ShootingScreenshot. An Ohio man was shot to death during a shooting at a barbershop that remains under investigation. Lawrence Jefferson is a 51-year-old man who was found dead on the scene of the shooting in Columbus, which took place at Executive Barber Salon.
OHIO STATE
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

704
Followers
878
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy