Marriage Applications: Sandusky County

The Sandusky County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from March 10 to April 10:

Jason Michael Shroyer 28, Stony Ridge, mechanic, and Alexanderia Lynn Hill, 29, Elmore, home maker.

Tyler Cain Wiezorek, 26, stone miner, and Jaliya Shantel Lindsey, 25, student monitor, both of Fremont.

Tyson Jeramaine Johnson, 40, DJ, and Sharon Mista Spradlin, 39, factory, both of Fremont.

Travis Merlin Colvin, 28, heavy machinery, and Jailen Kathleen Houlett, quality auditor, both of Clyde.

Shawn Robert Brickner, 36, firefighter, and Alexis Kay Schneider, 30, Ag sales, both of Fremont.

Jason Leroy Wheeler, 39, union pipe fitter, and Miriam Sharlea Green, 40, consultant, both of Fremont.

Mark Allen Grine, 61, professor, and Julia Faye Mulheren, 65, adjunct faculty, both of Fremont.

Serenity Rose Lavalle, 18, Fremont, Doordasher, and Daniel David Christian Jr., 19, Cleveland, carpenter.

Jenna Ann Hoppe, 24, cardiac sonographer, and Adam Richard Recker, 24, appraiser, both of Bellevue.

Sarah Elizabeth Schuette, 29, general manager, and Chelsea Marie Deisenroth, 26, manager, both of Clyde.

Paige Morgan Wangler, 23, veterinary technician, and Delmar D. Beechy, 30, barn manager, both of Fremont.

Caitlin Grace Sumerauer, 24, health information clerk, and Adam Mario DeLucia, 28 inventory control specialist, both of Woodville.

Michael D. Miller, 28, Fremont, pastor, and Amanda Marie Bradish, 23, Northwood, physical therapy.

Barry Allen Fawcett, 55, Blissfield, Ohio, Air Force, and Angelina Loraine Bentz, 54, Clyde, laborer.

Ray R. Gibbs, 32, tool and dye maker and Jessica L. Ferkel, 39, sanitation, both of Clyde.

Brian Lewis Neubert, 27, Toledo, carpenter, and Angelica Marianne Aaron, 28, Fremont, factory worker.

Timothy B. Adkins, 57, forklift operator, and Lauri Lynn Dahm, 50, inventory clerk, both of Clyde.

Kory Morgan Love, 33, welder, and Candice Dawn Wright, 23, STNA, both of Bellevue.

Raymond Davion Cook, 42, Westland, Michigan, career development, and Lanunya Nicole Averett, 33, Belleville, Michigan, operator.

Brandy Sue Minch, 42, manager and Kraig Robert Minch, 42, general manager, both of Fremont.

Shane Robert Taylor, 42, operations manager, and Kayla A. Rosin, 34, operator, both of Clyde.

Marcus P. Alley, 42, unemployed, and Shannon N. Haubert, 40, STNA, both of Fremont.

Samuel Trahan Lewis, 25, active duty military, and Valeria Catalina Rojas Rivera, 20, student, both of Fremont.

William Clifton, Worthington, 56, machinist, and Teresa A. Tarleton, 54, care manager, both of Gibsonburg.

Robert Dylan Esker, 29, warehouse, and Alysa Lucille, McDavitt, 25, medical record, both of Gibsonburg.

Stephon Leslie Williams, student/coach, and Ashley Nicole Parsell, 28, athletic trainer, both of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

