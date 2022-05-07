ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Today is: Astronomy Day

By News-Messneger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

Astronomy Day takes astronomy out of lofty places and brings it to the people. It provides a means of interaction between the general public and astronomy enthusiasts, groups, and professionals, and provides information, resources, and encouragement related to astronomy. Doug Berger started it in 1973 while president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California. He wanted to draw people's attention to both the hobby and the science of astronomy by having exhibits and activities at urban centers. One idea he had was to set up telescopes for passersby to use in busy urban areas — around parks, shopping malls, and street corners — to bring astronomy where people were, so they didn't need to go to observatories to see astronomical wonders.

Source: Checkiday.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Astronomy Day

#Astronomy Day#Checkiday Com#Fremont News Messenger
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

