ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

MLB roundup: Manuel Margot's 9th-inning HR lifts Rays past M's

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Jl9G_0fVzilkd00

May 7 - Manuel Margot blasted a one-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

With Tampa Bay down 6-5 after Jarred Kelenic's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth, Margot swatted a fastball from Paul Sewald (0-1) to center field in his first at-bat after entering the game on defense. One-out singles by Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe set up the heroics.

Kelenic ripped a 1-0 sinker from Ryan Thompson (2-1) out to right-center for his third homer of the season and his first career pinch-hit long ball.

Arozarena went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Rays leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz had two hits, stretching his on-base streak to 17 games. Playing for the first time in 14 games, Francisco Mejia finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run.

Seattle's Eugenio Suarez slugged two homers, and Jesse Winker (two doubles, run), Adam Frazier (double, run, walk), Julio Rodriguez (run, walk) added two hits apiece. The American League Pitcher of the Month for April, Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert wasn't involved in the decision after yielding four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Twins 2, Athletics 1

Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton each hit a solo home run, and Minnesota held on for a win over visiting Oakland in Minneapolis.

Right-hander Josh Winder (2-0) earned his second straight victory for the Twins. He allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings, walking none and striking out eight. Twins right-hander Emilio Pagan escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his third save.

Jed Lowrie notched the only RBI for Oakland, which lost its seventh game in a row. Athletics left-hander Zach Logue (1-1) took the loss in his first career start. Logue allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, and he walked two and struck out five.

Cardinals 3, Giants 2

Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning as St. Louis spoiled Willie Mays' 91st-birthday celebration in San Francisco with a victory over the slumping Giants.

Ryan Helsley (1-0), who struck out four of the five batters he faced in 1 2/3 perfect innings, earned the win. Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos allowed a one-out single to Thairo Estrada in the bottom of the ninth before inducing Luis Gonzalez to ground into a game-ending double play for his sixth save.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Astros 3, Tigers 2

Luis Garcia worked seven innings for the third time in his career while Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado clubbed back-to-back home runs as Houston extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over visiting Detroit.

Garcia (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with a career high-tying nine strikeouts.

Candelario was the second of 15 consecutive batters retired by Garcia to cap his outing. Garcia recorded a called third strike on Harold Castro to strand Baez at third in the third and later struck out five consecutive batters over the fifth and sixth innings, all swinging.

Angels 3, Nationals 0

Jhonathan Diaz and four relievers combined on a four-hit shutout in Los Angeles' victory over Washington in Anaheim, Calif.

Diaz (1-0), just called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Jose Suarez in the rotation, went five innings and allowed three hits and four walks while striking out four and making 67 pitches.

The Angels had only five hits themselves, including two by Mike Trout, who had the big hit of the night. Trout's bases-loaded double in the fifth inning off Nationals starter Joan Adon drove in two runs.

White Sox 4, Red Sox 2

Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the third inning and visiting Chicago held on for a win over Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox, who have won four in a row. Vince Velasquez (2-2) allowed one run and three hits in five innings for the victory. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings for the Red Sox, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Brewers 6, Braves 3

Left-hander Eric Lauer allowed only two hits over 6 1/3 innings to lead visiting Milwaukee to a win over Atlanta.

It was the fourth straight win for Milwaukee, which has won nine of its past 10 games. Atlanta took its fifth loss in seven games.

Lauer (3-0) gave up two runs, one earned, while walking three and striking out eight. Josh Hader worked around an error to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save of the season. The losing pitcher was Atlanta reliever Collin McHugh (0-1), who allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.

Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 1

Daulton Varsho and David Peralta hit eighth-inning home runs and Merrill Kelly pitched 8 2/3 innings in Arizona's win over Colorado in Phoenix.

Varsho belted his sixth home run of the season with one out in the eighth inning, snapping a 1-1 tie. After Pavin Smith hit a line-drive single to center field, Peralta followed with his fourth home run.

An anticipated duel between pitchers with two of the best ERAs in the majors went as expected. Colorado starter Chad Kuhl entered the game with a 1.90 ERA and Kelly was at 1.27. Kuhl wound up allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Kelly (3-1) allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Padres 3, Marlins 2

Yu Darvish allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings and Steven Wilson worked his way out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to pick up his first major league save as San Diego held on to defeat visiting Miami.

Eric Hosmer, Matt Beaty and Manny Machado had RBI hits for the Padres. Machado had two of the team's five hits.

Jesus Aguilar's two-run homer wasn't enough for the Marlins, who took their sixth straight loss, the past five all by one run.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON -- Plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday's White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Seattle, WA
Sports
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Officially Released Sunday

The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano. Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team. The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd. The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
David Peralta
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
FanSided

Mets hitting coach makes bold accusation against MLB

New York Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez asserted that the MLB seems to be using different baseballs for nationally-televised games. In 2019, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made headlines when he accused the MLB of cheating by “juicing” up baseballs. The bouncier balls tend to soar, increasing the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto headed to Dodgers' bench Sunday

Hanser Alberto was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alberto will take the evening off while Gavin Lux starts at second base and bats ninth. Our models project Alberto to make 370 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 38...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox desperation leads to Carlos Martinez

To call the Boston Red Sox pitching staff a disaster would be an understatement. Their best option for the ninth inning, Garrett Whitlock, was moved into the rotation as a necessity. Matt Barnes, the presumed closer, has been the equivalent of dousing a fire with kerosine. Other pitchers that were expected to be key parts of the bullpen have struggled mightily. Add that ineffective bullpen to a disappointing offense and a rotation that is three arms deep at this point, and it is easy to see why the Red Sox have been such a disappointment.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays Past M#The Seattle Mariners
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy