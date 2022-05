INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana lawmaker is planning to reintroduce a bill next year that would have expanded defibrillator requirements. Senate Bill 306 would have required defibrillators at all athletic activities, and schools would have needed to create a response plan for situations when someone goes into cardiac arrest. It was passed unanimously by the state Senate, but was not considered by the House.

