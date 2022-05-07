15-year-old boy shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to James Street near Washington Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found evidence that a shooting happened but no victim nor suspect was found, KDPS said.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 15-year-old Kalamazoo boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting on James Street, KDPS said. He was treated and was last listed in stable condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

KDPS said there is no suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This incident remains under investigation.

