Manatee County, FL

Manatee County commissioners approve multifamily projects for Heritage Harbour, Cross Creek

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Heritage Harbour and Cross Creek in eastern Manatee County are slated to soon welcome new multifamily housing and boutique hotel space.

Manatee County commissioners approved changes to the pair of development projects during a land use meeting Thursday while rejecting a request to build more single-family homes at River's Edge in Parrish.

"Florida continues to grow at this incredibly fast pace," Commissioner Misty Servia said. "Our job is to deal with the growth. It's a difficult thing sometimes."

ICYMI:Will change pave way for more commercial development in Parrish?

And:Full steam ahead for affordable housing, water taxi and Longboat Key town center projects

Multifamily and hotel at Heritage Harbour

Plans for the Heritage Harbour community were amended to include an additional 76 multifamily units and 100 boutique hotel rooms.

The 2,496-acre project was approved in March 2000 for the development of 5,000 residences, 788,837 square feet of retail space, 170,000 square feet of offices, 300 hotel rooms, a 600-bed assisted living facility, and a golf course. It is located at the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 64.

The added units will create a new residential parcel on a portion of the golf course, and revenue will be used to provide long-term maintenance to the course, said Kyle Grimes, an attorney with Grimes Galvano law firm, who spoke on behalf of Heritage Harbour Golf Holdings LLC.

"Like many public courses we've seen in the county and the state, it's in need of repair," Galvano said. "So the goal with this is to prevent what we've seen with many golf courses in the county, of them going under, left unkept, or even redeveloped in their entirety."

Cross Creek gets more homes

Commissioners also approved a change to Cross Creek development to include a new 15-acre site for the construction of a four-story multifamily building with 144 units.

The 671-acre community is being developed by Medallion Homes in Parrish east of Ft. Hamer Road, south of Golf Course Road.

The vote brings the total amount of planned residences to 1,426, as a mix of single-family homes and multifamily units. The project was first approved in 2005.

The parcel in question was previously approved for 106,00 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Opponents who spoke against the proposal have cited drainage and flooding issues that plague neighbors, and concerns over the toll additional traffic would have on nearby roadways already facing congestion.

Estates at River's Edge denied

Commissioners voted to deny rezoning a 42-acre property at the southwest corner of Mulholland Road and Twin Rivers Trail in Parrish that would have allowed for the construction of 126 single-family homes.

The proposal sought to change the property's zoning from general agricultural to planned development residential, which would allow the construction of three households per acre. The northeast corner of the property will also include a child daycare center.

Community members who spoke against the project asked commissioners to consider the construction of an extension of Mulholland Road to Rye Road to address traffic concerns. Commissioners indicated an interest in expediting that road extension project during upcoming Capital Improvement Plan discussions.

Comments / 3

Garrett Ramy
3d ago

Note to Commissioner Servia, dealing with growth is easy when you have control over it! With as much corruption in the county that is what's making it difficult when you serve the special interests instead of your constituents.

Reply
2

