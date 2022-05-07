Blind gospel singer returns to Fair on the Square stage

Megan Tate came to Collierville’s Fair on the Square searching for jewelry and ended up performing at the suburb’s annual event.

The 33-year-old singer, who is blind, has sung across the country, but acknowledges the fair, returning this weekend after a two-year hiatus, remains one of her favorite venues.

“I’m a jewelry junkie so I had gone to Fair on the Square just to see what it was all about, and then I found out they had music,” said Tate, who will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

So she decided to become part of the event in Collierville, the town she considers home. She now resides in North Mississippi.

With two albums and a few national appearances, Tate’s notoriety has grown, but the road has not been easy. She overcame challenges beginning at birth when she arrived four months early and weighing a mere 2 pounds, 2 ounces. While recovering at The Med, now Regional One, her weight dropped to 1 pound, 8 ounces. Doctors thought she would never breathe on her own, let alone sing.

“But obviously, God had other ideas,” Tate said, noting her lungs now function well.

The amount of oxygen given to her as an infant damaged her eyes, though. She had a number of procedures on her left eye that were unsuccessful, and she’s been blind in that eye as long as she can remember. Around age 3, she gained some sight in her right eye. But the right eye never saw operations.

“I could see colors, bright colors” she said “I could read print on a computer screen if it was a certain size. My eye had a short battery life. I couldn’t use it for long periods of time.”

Weeks ahead of her 25th birthday, she flipped on the bathroom light, but the darkness remained. She had lost her vision completely. Doctors said there was a pressure spike, possibly glaucoma. She had headaches for days before her sight vanished.

“I have the memory of all the colors,” she said. “My husband — he’s my eyes now.”

Even now, it’s difficult to discuss her challenging childhood, although in time she hopes to share her story to help others. She suffered from a series of traumatic events and was ultimately raised by her grandparents. Her grandfather played in a rock ‘n' roll band, and he’s the one who recognized her singing talent.

At age 5, she’d sing on her swing with no one around and tell stories aloud even though no one was there to listen. Around age 13, she grew her voice as she listened to Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and particularly Celine Dion. She worked to expand her range.

“I got to where I could sing along with Celine just fine and do harmony to her,” she said. “It probably sounds odd since I’m a gospel singer.”

She sang at churches and then for festivals. She still receives invitations for spiritual events and travels wherever she’s asked to sing.

Television makes success in entertainment look easy, but Tate notes her dream — now a reality — took years of hard work. She feels blessed the way pieces fell into place. She’s with a Nashville record label, but not everybody strikes that way.

Her creative talents are also finding other avenues.

Tate is working on a fiction book, her husband helping edit the contemporary romance set in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. It’s the first of three and about 300 pages, she estimates.

Losing her sight led to grief, but she knew she wasn’t supposed to mope.

“It was a huge shock for me,” Tate said. “I had lost hope. ... God kept telling me everything was going to be alright, that I hadn’t seen anything yet and he was going to do great things.”