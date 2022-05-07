NBA Fans Comment The Worst NBA Take They Have Heard From A Family Member: "My Old Man Said The Golden State Warriors Should Trade Stephen Curry For Russell Westbrook After They Won The Championship In 2017."
When it comes to the NBA, everyone has bad takes. Analysts, fans, players, everyone gets things wrong sometimes. That is a normal occurrence, and oftentimes, it is fun to laugh about bad NBA takes. Recently, Reddit user TheRealKaiIrving asked other fans about the worst take that they have heard...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0