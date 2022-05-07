ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Truck driver critical after triple-lorry crash in Oxfordshire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck driver is critically ill after three lorries collided with a tailback from another crash involving two cars. A BMW and a Toyota car collided on the A34 in Oxfordshire between Abingdon and Didcot at about 00:30 BST but...

www.bbc.com

