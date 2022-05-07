ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP playbook on abortion is to push Democrats on restrictions and contort their words

By Domenico Montanaro
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w25LQ_0fVz9UXw00

In response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that a majority of justices appear willing to overturn Roe v. Wade , which made abortion legal in this country, Republicans put out a memo to their senators advising them on how to respond.

It says, in part, according to Axios , which obtained the memo:

"Expose the Democrats for the extreme views they hold. Joe Biden and the Democrats have extreme and radical views on abortion that are outside of the mainstream of most Americans."

It's valid to ask Democrats, including the president, what, if any, restrictions on abortion they support, considering that 47 Democratic senators and President Biden supported the Women's Health Protection Act, which would remove any "medically unjustified restrictions."

The legislation, a reaction to the Texas law that essentially bans abortions after six weeks, failed earlier this year, but is likely to get another vote after this leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

But Republicans and the conservative media that supports them have run with the playbook — and, at times, in misleading ways. Two examples of that cropped up in the days following the publication of the memo and the court's draft opinion.

We get into those in detail, but first let's set ...

The factual landscape

Roe and the subsequent Planned Parenthood v. Casey , which upheld Roe, make it illegal for a state to ban abortions before the point of viability, or about 24 weeks, but that states could regulate abortions after that — with the exception of the life or the health of the mother as determined with " appropriate medical judgment ."

Banning abortion outright is unpopular

The draft opinion — which can still change — showed that conservative justices at the Supreme Court support outright overturning Roe .

That is an unpopular position with most Americans, who support abortion rights with some restrictions. Here's what recent surveys said:

  • CNN/SSRS : 66% said they do not support overturning Roe , while 34% did.
  • The Pew Research Center : Just 8% said abortion should be illegal in all cases, no exceptions. Broadening it out, roughly 37% said it should be illegal in most or all cases. But even among that group, there are sizable portions that said it should be legal in if the pregnancy threatens the life or health of the mother (46%) or if it is the result of a rape (36%).
  • Monmouth University : Just 11% said abortion should always be illegal. Another quarter said it should be illegal with exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.
  • YouGov : 24% said Roe should be overturned, while 55% said it should not.
  • Fox News : 27% said it should be overturned; 63% said no.
  • ABC News/Washington Post : 28% said Roe should be overturned, 54% said it should be upheld. (Just 16% said abortion should be illegal in all circumstances.)
  • Gallup : 19% said abortion should be illegal in all circumstances; 48% said it should be legal only under certain circumstances; 32% said it should be legal in all circumstances. And 47% said abortion is morally acceptable , the highest ever recorded in two decades of Gallup asking the question. (46% said it is not morally acceptable.)

Republican-led legislatures are where most of the action is right now , as they push the limits on restrictions and curtailing access, testing the Supreme Court to see what is acceptable and not.

Abortions have become more rare in this country , dropping in 2017 to 13.5 abortions per every 1,000 women age 15 to 44, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute , which tracks abortion data. That's below the rate in 1973 when the Roe decision came out.

The vast majority of abortion patients are poor — Guttmacher notes that as of 2014 data, 75% of women who had abortions had incomes below the poverty line.

Almost nine-in-10 abortions took places in the first 12 weeks , or three months, of pregnancy, long before viability. Two-thirds took place in the first 8 weeks.

Half of abortions — 54% — now take place with medication or the "abortion pill." Those abortions by pill take place usually just days after conception. So arguments about late-term abortions are often straw men, because late-term abortions are rare.

People are split on many of these restrictions , including the Mississippi law – the subject of the leaked draft opinion — before the court currently that would restrict abortion after 15 weeks.

This variation can be attributed to differences in the wording of questions — and that people don't have fully formed opinions on it, which means the numbers could move, people could be persuadable — and the messaging, then, really matters.

With the facts established, let's look at ...

The two examples

The first leads to the other, and starts with an interview on Fox News with Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for the Senate. Ryan was asked whether he supports restrictions on abortion rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUICY_0fVz9UXw00

Here's the key part of the transcript:

HOST: As senator, would you have any limits on abortion?

RYAN: Look, I think what we had established in Roe is something that we can continue to work with and I think that those can be the parameters, but then again, if you get rid of what was established law, which was in many ways conservative, to keep that to establish stare decisis and make sure we appreciate the law, if we move away from that, you're going to get states like Ohio that has some of the most extreme laws in the whole country. If you're a young girl and you've been raped and incest, you can't–, the state, the government is going to force you to bring that baby to term, I just don't think that's a fundamental value.

HOST: My question was about any limits to abortion at any point, you know, late term, anything?

RYAN: Look, you've got to leave it up to the woman...–

HOST: So no, is the answer.

RYAN: ...you and I– well, you and I sitting here can't account for all of the different scenarios that a woman, dealing with all the complexities of a pregnancy are going through. How can you and I figure that out?

HOST: Well, I appreciate your straightforward answer.

Ryan could have been clearer about what restrictions he might specifically support, but he was largely reiterating Roe's tenets about the health of the mother being paramount. There was also the sense he wasn't comfortable — with two men on television talking about the subject — laying out what those might be.

Follow ups with Ryan about how he would vote as a senator are necessary for the voters in Ohio. But the right quickly distorted Ryan's comments:

And on.

A Fox News White House reporter then used Ryan's comments, setting up a false premise, to press the White House on what restrictions Biden would support. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to dismiss the question, but the Republican National Committee then reduced and warped her answer into something that wasn't said.

First, the full exchange, then the RNC's interpretation:

REPORTER (Peter Doocy of Fox News): The President's position on choice has evolved over time, so just checking for his official position. Does he support any limits on abortion right now?

PSAKI: Peter, the President has spoken — has talked about his position many times. He supports the right of a woman to make choices about her own body with her doctor.

REPORTER: But I know that one of the Democrats that he endorsed and — who won their primary this week, Tim Ryan, said yesterday that he does not support any limits on abortion. Is that where the President's thinking is now?

MS. PSAKI: The President has stated his view many times.

REPORTER: So does the President support abortion up until the moment of birth?

MS. PSAKI: The President has spoken about this many times, Peter. And I would refer you to his own comments about abortion and a woman's right to choose and make decisions about her body with her doctor, which is what any of those women would do.

Here's the RNC's framing :

REPORTER: "Does [Biden] support any limits on abortion?"

PSAKI: No

REPORTER: "Does the president support abortion until the moment of birth?"

PSAKI: Yes

No. Clearly, that's not what was said.

But this is what happens in politics when it comes to abortion. There is common ground on what is a very important and nuanced issue, centering on when an abortion should take place.

The overwhelming majority of Americans support keeping abortion legal — with restrictions .

But once this subject enters the political arena, that common ground is ignored, reasonable solutions aren't found, and instead, it is weaponized, as a nation waits on how the Supreme Court will actually rule.

Comments / 30

Tessa Reynolds
3d ago

Overturning Roe brings it back to state jurisdiction where the people get to decide laws for their own state. Blue States will allow unrestricted abortion and Red States will restrict or ban abortion. People have the choice where to live and have the right to decide laws for their own state.

Reply(15)
6
Related
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Ryan
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Democrats#Abortion Laws#Gop#Supreme Court#Republicans#Axios#Americans#Democratic#Planned Parenthood
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden voted to overturn Roe v Wade in 1982 saying women don’t have ‘sole right’ to say what happens to bodies

In the nascent days of his political career, Joe Biden had disapproved of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court and said women did not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.Mr Biden, who had become a senator in 1973, had made the remarks a year later.“I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” he had told the Washingtonian magazine in 1974.“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body,” Mr Biden had said as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox reporter says that if women in states that ban abortion want terminations they can live elsewhere

A Fox Business Network correspondent said that women concerned that their abortion rights will be stripped by the potential overturning of Roe v Wade should move to states where the practice is allowed. In the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, people across the country have feared the implications of such a ruling, namely that women will lose the right to have legal abortions. If the ruling is overturned later this year, nearly half of the states in the US will automatically ban most abortions. Fox Business Network...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
81K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy