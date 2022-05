Austin-based EVO Entertainment is expanding its Texas footprint, with a new San Antonio location slated to open this winter. It’s been more than two decades since San Antonians paid as much as $1.50 a ticket to see second-run films at South Park Movies 4 Theater at South Park Mall. The old venue operated by the local Santikos Entertainment chain closed in the mid-1990s to make way for expanding stores at South Park Mall, a longtime major shopping destination on San Antonio’s South Side. But this December, EVO Entertainment will bring a holiday gift to local moviegoers in the form of EVO Entertainment South Park at the mall.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO