'Giant snake skeleton' found on Google Maps goes viral

By Ellie Abraham
 5 days ago

There are some weird and wonderful things to be found on Google Street View, but one video got people particularly excited as they thought they found a giant snake skeleton.

TikTok account @googlemapsfun posts clips of things they’ve found while exploring the world on Google Maps.

In one recent clip which has been viewed over 2 million times, they revealed some of the “creepiest things Google Maps recorded without knowing it”.

Firstly in the clip, they revealed in the woods of Russia there’s a giant “Bigfoot” captured on camera.

Next, they purport to have discovered a 30m long snake skeleton in France that can be seen from satellites. They suggested the skeleton is of an extinct Titanoboa snake and posted an image of the animal.

The voiceover said: “Somewhere in France, we can see something giant you can only see with satellites.

“Hidden on Google Earth, users believe this to be a giant snake. It’s about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake caught before.”

But, unfortunately for excited TikTok viewers who were excited by the discovery, a fact-checking site has revealed that the skeleton is not what it seems.

Snopes revealed that there is a snake skeleton in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins, a French city on the west coast near Nantes. But crucially, the skeleton is an art installation made of metal.

The sculpture was created by Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping and measures in at 130 metres long. It is known as Le Serpent d’Océan and when the tide is out, it is visible from satellites.

A local tourist website said: “Since June 2012 a huge snake, the work of the Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping, emerges on the beach of Mindin.

“Its skeleton appears with each tide, resembling an archaeological excavation and its movement makes it look alive. Don’t miss it!”

