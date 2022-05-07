ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Savage fired from The Wonder Years reboot after investigation into ‘inappropriate conduct’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Fred Savage has been fired from The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The actor, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, became director and executive producer of the show when it returned to ABC in 2021.

He had completed work on the second season when news of the allegations were revealed by a spokesman for 20th Television.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the statement reads.

“Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years .”

Savage previously faced misconduct allegatons in 2018, when a crew member working on The Grinder accused him of assault and intimidation. Savage denied the claims, and an investigation into the allegations by 20th Century Fox Television cleared him.

Younjoo Hwang, a costume designer working on the same show, levied allegations of assault, battery, gender harrassment and gender discrimination against Savage. Hwang also claimed Savage’s alleged behaviour was well-known, but didn’t follow through with the complaint due to fear of “never working in this industry again”.

Savage starred in The Grinder alongside Rob Lowe from 2016 to 2018.

The Independent has contacted Savage for comment.

OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
