Two years ago, Tyce Bertlshofer was sitting idly by, watching the spring sports go bye bye and hoping the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn't wipe out the summer sports, too. Last spring, Bertlshofer decided it was time to make the most of every opportunity afforded him. So, for the first time in his life, he picked up a tennis racket and tried out for the Burlington High School boys tennis team.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO