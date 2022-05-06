Middlesex-area father arrested in infant's death

Andrew Chance Weckesser

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office thinks abuse caused an infant’s death earlier this month.

Andrew Chance Weckesser, 27, of Reams Drive south of Middlesex, faces a murder charge in the May 3 death of his 3-month-old son, John Emric Weckesser.

The infant was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed in Raleigh on April 26. Hospital workers called the Johnston sheriff’s office because the infant had suffered trauma consistent with abuse.

An ambulance carried the baby to WakeMed from an urgent care center.

Deputies originally charged Weckesser with intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury. They upgraded the charge to murder when the infant died on May 3.

Weckesser is in jail without bond.

The Reams Drive home has a Middlesex address, but it’s located in an unincorporated area of rural Johnston County.