ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NC

Middlesex-area father arrested in infant's death

By Johnstonian News
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmEPZ_0fVwzDOb00
Andrew Chance Weckesser

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office thinks abuse caused an infant’s death earlier this month.

Andrew Chance Weckesser, 27, of Reams Drive south of Middlesex, faces a murder charge in the May 3 death of his 3-month-old son, John Emric Weckesser.

The infant was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed in Raleigh on April 26. Hospital workers called the Johnston sheriff’s office because the infant had suffered trauma consistent with abuse.

An ambulance carried the baby to WakeMed from an urgent care center.

Deputies originally charged Weckesser with intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury. They upgraded the charge to murder when the infant died on May 3.

Weckesser is in jail without bond.

The Reams Drive home has a Middlesex address, but it’s located in an unincorporated area of rural Johnston County.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

NC man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members. News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse. Police did not know […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Durham father of 6

Durham, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Shawn Burton, 44, a Durham father of six who has been missing since late March. Darrius Tyson, 30, of Durham, was taken into custody on May 3 and charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Burton's disappearance.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Middlesex, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Smithfield, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
Middlesex, NC
Crime & Safety
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Johnston Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
5K+
Followers
678
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy