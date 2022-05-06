The Kansas city chiefs addition to their Panthers vs. stars

The Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns shifted to Texas for Game 3 on Friday night, and before the Mavericks cut the series lead to 2-1, a few former UNC basketball standouts met with a special guest. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in town to watch the game and met with Cameron Johnson, Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock before the game. Davis made the trip down to Dallas to see a few former Tar Heels battle in a key game for the series. Check out the photo they took ahead of the game below: Coach Davis and the guys tonight in Dallas before game 3 🙌#CarolinaFamily | #ProHeels pic.twitter.com/EQFLeMx8Zd — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 7, 2022 Bullock came up big for the Mavericks in the win, scoring 15 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 41 minutes. He also continued to play stellar defense in the series. Johnson scored just 6 points in the loss while Pinson did not play. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO