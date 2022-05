Tulsa’s riverside airport is gearing up to welcome dozens of private jets carrying golfers and spectators for the PGA championship next week. Starting Sunday, crews will be working longer hours and the airport plans to increase patrols. Austin Wheeler, the airport’s manager, can be seen frequently on the airfield overseeing an already busy airport. With six flight schools on the property, it is the busiest small airport in the state for landing and take-offs. This week he’s prepared to welcome between 30 and 40 private jets with high profile golfers.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 MINUTES AGO