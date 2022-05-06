ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk Health Occupations Students of America chapter wins 45 awards

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk (BCMBAR) HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) chapter recently competed at the 2022 Texas HOSA- Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference in Galveston, Texas. After two years of virtual conferences, students represented their school in person and competed in events related to...

blogs.houstonisd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Lowest-paying jobs in Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the lowest paying jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Galveston, TX
Education
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Galveston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Galveston, TX
Health
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy