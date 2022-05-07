ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asia Pacific Scoliosis Management Market To be Driven by the Increasing Demand For Non-Invasive Therapies In the Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Asia Pacific Scoliosis Management Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific scoliosis management market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, disease types, age groups, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Market Segments#Expert Market Research#Swot#Market Overview#Forecast Cagr
Reuters

China's April PPI +8.0% y/y, CPI +2.1% y/y

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's producer prices rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge in global commodity prices, leaving room for more stimulus to shore up the flagging economy, which faces pressure from heavy COVID-19 curbs. The producer price index (PPI) rose 8.0%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Malaysia's economy likely picked up pace in Q1, China slowdown a worry

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economic growth likely gathered pace in the last quarter, driven by stronger demand following a relaxation of COVID-19 measures, but a prolonged slowdown in China could have significant knock-on effects, a Reuters poll found. Southeast Asia's third-largest economy is predicted to have expanded 4.0%...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy