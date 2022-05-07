ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Brad Marchand, Bruins slice deficit against Hurricanes

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0Vde_0fVvX8HK00

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins used a three-goal spurt during the second and third periods to separate in a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night.

The Hurricanes still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

After Carolina’s Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring 9:17 in, Boston went on a four-goal run thanks to Charlie Coyle, Marchand, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall. The middle two tallies came in the second period.

Coyle and Pastrnak compiled multiple-point nights by adding assists.

Both goaltenders made their Stanley Cup playoffs starting debut. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman was composed all night as he totaled 25 saves, holding especially steady during a frantic 20-second net-front sequence that featured several high-quality chances.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina.

Carolina scored first for the third consecutive game in the series as Trocheck buried his second goal of this year’s postseason into a vacated net. Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo’s turnover led to Brendan Smith’s initial shot.

Coyle’s short-handed goal with 2:44 left in the first tied the score. Jake DeBrusk sent a brilliant feed from the left side past a defender in the low slot and right to Coyle for an easy finish.

Boston took its first lead of the series 5:41 into the second period when Marchand controlled the carom of a blocked shot, cut through the middle and snapped a shot under Kochetkov’s blocker.

Carolina killed off the first penalty of a 91-second five-on-three, but Pastrnak upped the Bruins’ lead as he roofed a wrister from the left circle at 14:53 of the second.

At 4:08 of the third, Hall slammed in the home team’s second straight power-play goal off a feed to the net front from Patrice Bergeron.

Slavin brought the Hurricanes within 4-2 as his shot from the left point beat Swayman high with 8:30 left.

Carolina forward Jordan Martinook (lower body) didn’t return as he was injured on a fall after chasing down the Bruins’ Hall on a rush along the team benches in the second period.

--Joshua Kummins, Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bruins Suffer Crushing Roster Loss: NHL World Reacts

The Boston Bruins are going to be without their best defenseman on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list after testing positive. The NHL only tests players that have symptoms of the virus now so he's definitely going through it. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
ClutchPoints

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Islanders fire Barry Trotz in stunning move

In a rather shocking move, the New York Islanders have fired head coach Barry Trotz, who had been in charge since the 2018-19 season. While the Islanders did miss the playoffs in 2021-22, Trotz led them to the postseason in three straight seasons prior, including the conference semifinals two years ago. Trotz had a winning record in every single campaign, with New York going 48-27 in 2018-19.
ELMONT, NY
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Gerard Gallant reveals reason behind shocking pull of ‘MVP’ Igor Shesterkin vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers endured a disastrous first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling behind 4-1 in the opening frame. It was a first period to forget for MVP candidate and superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who surrendered the four goals on just 15 total shots. After the woeful opening period for Shesterkin, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to pull the star goalie, replacing him with Alexandar Georgiev in hopes of shifting the momentum. After the game, Gallant opened up on his decision to replace Shesterkin with Georgiev in Saturday’s Game 3 loss, via ESPN.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Taylor Hall
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Senators fire Pierre McGuire after less than a year

The Senators hired McGuire for the position in July of 2021. He was previously employed as a scout for the Senators and became an assistant coach in 1995. He was fired from that job in 1996. McGuire's latest position with Ottawa always seemed like an odd fit from outside the...
NHL
markerzone.com

ANALYST BELIEVES RELATIONSHIP WITH BARZAL LED TO FIRING OF TROTZ

Many were surprised to hear that on early Monday morning, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made the decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz. According to a more recent report, however, he may not have had much of a choice. From the outside looking in, Trotz's firing may...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

The Wraparound: Panthers have reason for concern

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information. • Catch up with all of Sunday’s Stanley Cup playoff action with the NHL Rink Wrap right here. • Brad Marchand had...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Eastern Conference#Stanley Cup
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The surprising reason the Islanders fired Barry Trotz, revealed

The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.
NHL
Q 105.7

Bad Call! The New York Islanders Made a Horrible Mistake Today

The New York Islanders did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Why did this happen, you may ask? How did a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons follow that up with a 9th-place finish in the conference? There were certain factors that played into their demise, but most fans would agree, the head coach was not the root of the issue.
ELMONT, NY
Page Six

Aaron Judge catches puck barehanded at NHL game

What the puck? Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge doesn’t only catch baseballs. He was spotted at a recent Rangers playoff game catching a puck that flew over the glass, spies told Page Six. And he didn’t even need a mitt. Judge was in the stands at Madison Square Garden with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, when the puck went flying. “During the first period, a puck was rifled right over the glass, right at Aaron, and he barehanded it,” a spy told Page Six. “It was like a slapshot. It would’ve taken someone out if it hit them in the head, but he caught it.” We’re told...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

SHELDON KEEFE GETS QUESTION FROM STEVE SIMMONS THAT HE CLEARLY DOESN'T APPRECIATE (W/VIDEO)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had some great rivalries throughout the years. There's the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and, of course, columnist Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun. Over the last few years, Simmons has managed to piss off several members of the team, as well as GM Kyle Dubas. Sunday night, it was head coach Sheldon Keefe's turn.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy