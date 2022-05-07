Hundreds attend illegal May 5 sideshows in Santa Rosa, Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for attempted murder, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Thursday, 52-year-old Craig Travis turned himself after he assaulted a 56-year-old man earlier in the week. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Highway 116 South in Sebastopol […]
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A fire destroyed the WheelCare Express at 2999 Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa early Friday, while damaging two adjacent businesses. The fire department received a report of a building on fire shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The two-alarm fire took […]
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland impounded dozens of vehicles and made arrests as authorities across the Bay Area cracked down on sideshows being held on Cinco de Mayo.According to officers, the department's helicopter saw a caravan of an estimated 350 vehicles along Interstate 580 Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., the caravan then tried to take over intersections along Telegraph Avenue, but were unsuccessful.The group then took over the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway. Police said some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles at officers.A sideshow was also reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, which...
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man is accused of secretly recording two women in the bathroom of a Las Vegas hotel room. James Twerion was arrested in Riverside, Calif. on May 4 in connection with the incident reported at the Vdara Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 28, 2020.
