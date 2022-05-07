Hundreds attend illegal May 5 sideshows in Santa Rosa, Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland impounded dozens of vehicles and made arrests as authorities across the Bay Area cracked down on sideshows being held on Cinco de Mayo.According to officers, the department's helicopter saw a caravan of an estimated 350 vehicles along Interstate 580 Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., the caravan then tried to take over intersections along Telegraph Avenue, but were unsuccessful.The group then took over the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway. Police said some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles at officers.A sideshow was also reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, which...

