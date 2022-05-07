ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Who Sold Drugs That Led to Stanford Student's Fatal Overdose Sentenced

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of selling a Stanford student the drugs that led to his fatal overdose, was sentenced to two years probation Friday. In 2020, Stanford sophomore Eitan Weiner bought and took drugs laced with fentanyl. He overdosed and...

Kim Chaffee
3d ago

He should be serving 25 years to life. He knew giving a deadly drug to anyone could possibly kill them. It is premeditated 1st-degree murder. I would ask for the Judge to be recalled with a petition.

No Pues Wow
4d ago

I will never understand why dealers go down publicly like this….And there is no publicity on why the individual made the choice to purchase and ask for the druggs in the first place 🤷🏻‍♀️

Stanford, CA
#Drugs#Stanford University#Stanford Student#Theta Delta Chi
