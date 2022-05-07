360 Coverage: Spokane's housing market

The COVID-19 pandemic unpredictably accelerated the U.S.’s housing price increases to remarkable levels over the past two years. But even as economists say the nation’s housing market is overvalued in terms we’ve never seen before, they’re not predicting a nationwide crash or market correction. They have,...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Plans to build 4,500 homes and apartments along Huetter Road in North Idaho are getting pushback from neighbors in the area, as they are worried about what the development could mean for traffic and quality of life. There was an open house tonight where people...
SPOKANE, Wash. – A new report shows that Spokane’s homeless population has grown by 13 percent over the past two years. The latest Point-in-Time count shows that more than 1,700 people live in shelters or on the street. That increase is much lower than the state’s average of 27 percent since 2020. King County saw the largest increase with 42...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two trailer homes toppled over in Spokane Valley Friday night because of a tornado. Those trailer homes are near 4th Avenue and Howe Street, just south of I-90 near the Spokane Club in the valley. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said it had to extricate...
Pizza used to mean pepperoni and cheese, maybe sausage and veggies, or pineapple and Canadian bacon (worst thing ever to happen to pizza). Today, there are pizza varieties you've likely never tasted. And I'm going to introduce you to the absolute, unparalleled, most delicious, single best pizza in Spokane, Washington.
Living in Idaho is a lot more expensive than it used to be. This is no longer a secret, as most Idahoans are feeling the pain each month whilst paying their rent or mortgage. It isn't fun. The question is, how much fun isn't it? The numbers don't lie, and...
Is Idaho's incredible housing run of rising valuations finally ending? For years, national experts have predicted a housing crash or adjustment for Boise and the surrounding communities. Boise has the unique distinction of being America's most overvalued housing market. Do we see the beginning of the end?. Rising home prices...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A recent study says the average price of gasoline in Spokane rose 17.7 cents per gallon in the last week. According to a survey by GasBuddy, gas costs an average of $4.52 per gallon in Spokane. That’s 28 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than a year ago. It’s also 21 cents more than the national average, which is now $4.31 per gallon.
COEUR d’ALENE - Positivity rates for COVID-19 climbed in North Idaho over the past week. According to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday, Kootenai County’s positivity rate rose to 7.2% based on 340 PCR tests for the week ending April 30. It was 3% two weeks ago and 0.9% six weeks ago.
All the haters had to admit defeat last week when Neighborhood of the Week made its triumphant return to Rathdrum. I like to think that column proved our love for the community, but just in case any of you keyboard crusaders didn’t get the message — here comes even more Rathdrum action!
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The people of Rathdrum, Idaho love their small city, but change is spreading across the area. “Growth is hard when you’re in a small town,” Mary Littrell of Rathdrum said. Mary knows about the growing pains from experience. She moved to Rathdrum from Monroe,...
Zips Drive-In on Francis felt like the epicenter of Friday’s storm in Spokane. The thunder rumbled and the lightning seemed to strike directly in front of my car. Each blinding blast of light looked closer than the last. All I wanted was a three-piece chicken with fries and a...
BOISE, Idaho — Homes in 97% of U.S. cities are overvalued, according to financial services company Moody's Analytics. In Boise, Moody’s found homes are 73% overvalued, making it the most overpriced city in the nation. The study comes as mortgage rates hit its highest level since 2009, adding another hurdle for anyone trying to buy a house in our growing Idaho.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest hiring event in the Inland Northwest, hosted by KHQ, the Spokane Workforce Council and WorkSource Spokane, is happening May 11-12. There will be dozens of employers present, offering entry-level positions all the way to executive-level positions. WorkSource Spokane offers preparation sessions for both employers, and...
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the City Council meeting Monday, May 9, council members voted to approve the City of Spokane's request to provide $5.59 million in rental assistance to Spokane residents. Funds were awarded by the Washington State Department of commerce via the Emergency Rent Assistance Program. “The City applied...
If you're bathroom is looking a little outdated but you don't really have the time or expertise to do it yourself, there's a local business ready to help. Bath Planet of Washington has been the most trusted bathroom remodeler in the Spokane area since 1999.
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s not the news that drivers wanted to hear, but gas prices are on the rise again and setting new record highs. Nationally, the average price for regular fuel is now a record $4.37 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel prices are even higher, at a record of $5.55 per gallon.
Comments / 0