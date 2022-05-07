ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Georges St-Pierre Says With The Right Motivation He Could Have Beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Alex Behunin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the dream fight that got away. While the fight will never happen, GSP believes if he was motivated, he could have handed the undefeated fighter his first loss. And Conor McGregor too. GSP vs. Khabib. In a recent interview with the PBD Podcast,...

middleeasy.com

bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds to callout from Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has responded after receiving a challenge from UFC 274 main event winner Charles Oliveira. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) squared off with Justin Gaethje (22-4 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix. Oliveira had missed weight by half a pound yesterday afternoon and was thus forced...
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 results: Michael Chandler flattens Tony Ferguson with devastating front kick knockout, calls out Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has delivered nothing but jaw dropping fights since arriving in the UFC and a devastating second-round knockout over Tony Ferguson was no different. After suffering a knockdown in the opening frame, Chandler unleashed a hellacious front kick that blasted Ferguson and dropped him face first on the canvas. The former interim lightweight champion was unconscious before he hit the floor with Ferguson leaping on top of the cage to celebrate an absolutely stunning finish.
UFC
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

MMA Twitter goes bonkers after nasty KO of Tony Ferguson by Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is a nasty man and fans found that out after knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Michael Chandler is showing the UFC fans what Bellator fans knew for a decade, you really don’t want to be on the other side of a ring with that man. Many saw the Chandler fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 as less than a good option for the legendary Ferguson. Yet, the fight started off in Ferguson’s favor.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The Pbd Podcast
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
The Spun

Ronda Rousey New Champion: WWE World Reacts

Have a night, Ronda Rousey. The former MMA star turned wrestler has been crowned the WWE's new SmackDown Women's Champion on Sunday night. "Ronda Rousey makes Charlotte Flair quit to become SmackDown Women’s Champion," B/R Wrestling tweeted. WWE fans are excited. "i speak for all of us when I...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Canelo vs. Bivol - CompuBox Punch Stats

Dmitry Bivol threw an average of 59 punches per round, landing an average of 13. Canelo Alvarez averaged 41 and 7. Bivol achieved double digits in landed punches in every single round. Canleo hit double digit lands in two rounds. Bivol landed 36 more jabs and 32 more power punches than Canelo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol live round-by-round updates of one of the top boxing fights of the year Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event will start around 11 p.m. ET. Check out our Canelo vs. Bivol results page to find out what happened on the undercard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
