Over 5,000 Iraqis needed medical care after the country was hit by a severe sandstorm last week. At least one person was killed. This was the seventh major sandstorm to hit the country in the span of one month. And while sandstorms are not uncommon in this part of the world, their increasing frequency and severity has caused concern among climate experts. Here to unpack all of this with us is Azzam Alwash, founder and CEO of the environmental group Nature Iraq. Welcome.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO