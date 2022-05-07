ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Joel Embiid returns as 76ers rout Heat in Game 3

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sXBn_0fVrpr3600

Joel Embiid had 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in a triumphant return from injury as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

Embiid returned after missing two straight games due to a concussion and a facial fracture. The Sixers are 6-10 without Embiid across the regular season and playoffs and 50-25 with him.

Tyrese Maxey had all 21 of his points in the second half for the Sixers, and Danny Green, who entered the game in a shooting slump, made 7 of 9 3-pointers to finish with 21 points. He had gone just 2 for 14 from distance in the first two games of the series.

Miami still leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1. Game 4 is set for Sunday night in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with a game-high 33 points and nine rebounds.

The Sixers also got 17 points from James Harden, including 15 in the first half. Tobias Harris had a near triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry, who returned after missing four straight games due to a hamstring injury, had no points and three assists in 25 minutes. Besides Butler, Miami’s only other double-figure scorer was Tyler Herro (14 points).

In the first period, both teams shot below 36 percent from the floor, and Philadelphia led 21-17.

Philadelphia started the second quarter with a 9-0 run and took a 41-34 lead into halftime. Both teams shot less than 35 percent from the floor in the first half, but the Sixers made 5 of 14 on 3-pointers (35.7 percent). Miami made just 2 of 16 from distance (12.5 percent).

The Sixers started the third quarter on a 7-0 run, but Miami went on to pull together a 13-0 stretch and ultimately tie the score at 57. Maxey then hit a 3-pointer, got a steal and converted a layup before the Sixers ended the third on top, 68-65.

The Sixers never lost their lead in the fourth quarter, prevailing despite turning the ball over 19 times in the game -- seven more than Miami.

For the game, Philadelphia shot 47.8 percent from the floor, including 16 of 33 3-pointers (48.5 percent). Miami shot just 35.1 percent, including 7 of 30 3-pointers (23.3 percent).

The Sixers were plus-nine on rebounds and plus-13 on fast-break points.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks reportedly eyeing former Tom Thibodeau player

Tom Thibodeau already managed to bring Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson to the New York Knicks. Now another one of Thibodeau’s old players appears to be next up on the wishlist. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is on the Knicks’ radar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Harden Feels Sixers' Confidence Growing as Miami Matchup Progresses

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run started late last month with a first round series against the Toronto Raptors. Three games into the series, the Sixers were nearing a sweep as they collected three-straight victories over the Raptors. Although the 76ers found themselves losing two games in possible elimination matchups, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sixers
NBC Sports

Eagles announce home opener will be Monday Night Football

The full 2022 NFL schedule won’t be released until later this week, but we know one of their 17 games. The Eagles on Monday morning announced their home opener will be against the Vikings in Week 2 on Monday night football. In fact, this will be a Monday Night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Nikola Jokic wins second straight NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic has gone back-to-back. The Denver Nuggets center has won his second straight NBA Most Valuable Player award, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday morning. A formal announcement is expected this week, per Wojnarowski. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the other two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

James Bradberry to the Eagles Seems Unlikely

The Eagles need a starting cornerback and a divisional rival was forced to release one due to the salary-cap mismanagement of a prior regime. So why not pile on and make yourself better with a reminder to the New York Giants' of their rebuilding misery?. That's only part of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy