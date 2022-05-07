ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Restaurant Break-In Caught on Camera

By Thom Jensen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Jose restaurant is reeling after waking up to a costly and destructive break-in at one of their newest locations and it was all caught on surveillance video. The video shows the moment the masked burglar smashed right through plate glass door and into San Jose's Funny Farm Restaurant on...

Torri Stewart
3d ago

i’ve never heard of this restaurant but i’ll be sure to stop by this weekend and support as well ❤️

KRON4 News

San Jose couple fall victim to Pomeranian puppy scam

(KRON) — A San Jose couple paid $2,000 to a woman in Texas because they thought they were buying a cute Pomeranian puppy named “Jake.” The problem was, Jake didn’t exist. The website the couple used was traced to an Africa-based scam that’s victimized dozens of pet lovers across the United States, leading to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police arrest 32, seize 16 illegal guns during Cinco de Mayo

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed nearly three dozen felony arrests and the seizure of 16 illegal weapons during enforcement on the Cinco de Mayo holiday last Thursday.A post by the San Jose Police Department's Public Information Officer Twitter account provided the numbers on arrests and illegal guns seized during the holiday. While the post did not offer details on the charges of the individuals arrested, it noted that 32 people were taken into custody for felonies.A total of "16 illegally possessed firearms" were taken from "prohibited persons," the post also said. A photo showed a number of the firearms in questions, along with two sets of brass knuckles and one bag of what appeared to be drugs, possibly methamphetamine.Police dispatch received an astounding 4,545 calls for service on Thursday night, according to the post. The post said "community service officers assisted with traffic control, traffic diversions, collected evidence, and helped process crime scenes."The post also thanked "community leaders and neighborhood organizations" the department partnered with "to ensure a safe Cinco de Mayo holiday."       
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

