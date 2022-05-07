2022 PFL 3 results: Anthony Pettis squeezes Myles Price into submission

Anthony Pettis has his first PFL win in the bag.

While it took him three tries, Pettis (25-12) kicked off his 2022 season with a victory Friday at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when he submitted Ireland’s Myles Price (11-8) at 4:17 of Round 1.

In the opening seconds, Pettis connected on a rocking punch that sent Price to the canvas. Price survived, but Pettis was on top. From there, Pettis worked and worked while he maintained strong top control. Eventually, Price tried to sneak out from under Pettis – but Pettis used it to his advantage.

Pettis shifted to the bottom, but rolled Price right into a triangle choke submission. From there, he adjusted and readjusted. Pettis rolled Price and ended up on tap. There, Pettis secured a tight squeeze, a tap, and a win.

With the win, Pettis wins for the first time since his final UFC fight, which took place in December 2020 against Alex Morono. During the 2021 PFL season, Pettis didn’t qualify for the playoffs because he earned zero points and two losses to Clay Collard and eventual-champion Raush Manfio.

As for Price, he falls to 3-2 in his most recent five. 2022 PFL 3 marked the first in-cage competition for Price since February 2019. Prior to his PFL debut Friday, Price competed for Bellator, Brave CF, and Cage Warriors among other notable promotions.

The up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL 3 results include:

Anthony Pettis def. Myles Price via submission (mounted triangle) – Round 1, 4:17

Larissa Pacheco def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

Dilano Taylor def. Joao Zeferino via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Genah Fabian def. Julia Budd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sadibou Sy def. Nikolay Aleksakhin via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Jarrah Al-Silawi def. Gleison Tibau via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Olena Kolesnyk def. Abigail Montes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Martina Jindrova def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

