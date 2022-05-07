ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcQso_0fVrUKOY00

PHOENIX – UFC 274 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Arizona Federal Theater. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 15 scheduled matchups come face-to-face and view the photo gallery below.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 results: Michael Chandler flattens Tony Ferguson with devastating front kick knockout, calls out Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has delivered nothing but jaw dropping fights since arriving in the UFC and a devastating second-round knockout over Tony Ferguson was no different. After suffering a knockdown in the opening frame, Chandler unleashed a hellacious front kick that blasted Ferguson and dropped him face first on the canvas. The former interim lightweight champion was unconscious before he hit the floor with Ferguson leaping on top of the cage to celebrate an absolutely stunning finish.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds to callout from Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has responded after receiving a challenge from UFC 274 main event winner Charles Oliveira. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) squared off with Justin Gaethje (22-4 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix. Oliveira had missed weight by half a pound yesterday afternoon and was thus forced...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Espn#Combat
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson released from hospital following ugly UFC 274 knockout loss, CT scans negative

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a scary knockout at UFC 274, but the former interim lightweight champion won’t be required to stay overnight at a hospital. Officials announced at the evening’s post-fight press conference that Ferguson was released from the hospital and that his CT (computed tomography) scans were negative following Saturday’s event. CT scans are typically meant to detect any immediate brain damage, which was an obvious concern following Ferguson’s main card loss to Michael Chandler.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 bonuses: Michael Chandler snags extra $50K for absurd face kick knockout

Michael Chandler scored one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history on Saturday, so handing him a bonus was a no-brainer. At the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White announced that Chandler and Andre Fialho won Performance of the Night awards, while Fight of the Night went to Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Khabib Nurmagomedov wants the world’s top MMA promotion to cut to the chase with Islam Makhachev. On May 7, Charles Oliveira went one-on-one with Justin Gaethje. The bout headlined UFC 274. Oliveira was stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship due to tipping the scales half a pound over the limit. Had Gaethje defeated “do Bronx,” he would’ve been recognized as the 155-pound titleholder.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier on UFC 274 co-main commentary: ‘Rose and Carla are going to be pissed off at us’

Daniel Cormier stands by everything he said during the UFC 274 strawweight title fight. In the co-main event of UFC 274, Rose Namajunas put her belt on the line against one-time champion Carla Esparza in a rematch of the first ever UFC strawweight title fight. Unfortunately, what resulted was one of the worst fights in recent memory, with both women refusing to engage for long swaths of the fight, leaving very little for the judges to score and even less for the commentary team to discuss. As a result, Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik spent a lot of time lamenting the lack of effort by both women, with Cormier even jokingly suggesting in the fifth round that the UFC book a third fight, to which Rogan replied “You want to see this again?” And Cormier doesn’t regret it.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy