Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 in Game 3

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jack Campbell had 32 saves — including three to protect the lead on a late power play —...

Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens awarded first pick in 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

The Montreal Canadiens will pick first in the 2022 NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday. Montreal had the best chance at the No. 1 pick after finishing the 2021-22 season with an NHL-worst 22-49-11 record. The team hasn't picked first since the 1980 NHL Draft when it selected Doug Wickenheiser.
NHL
Caps’ Kuznetsov, Stars’ Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas have been fined $5,000 for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized. Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday. Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Washington and Dallas have 2-1 leads in the first-round series.
DALLAS, TX
Swollen eye sidelines Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper for Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper will sit out Game 4 against Nashville on Monday night due to a right eye that’s still swollen from being poked by a stick through his mask. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Pavel Francouz will start against the Predators after playing nearly 41 minutes in a 7-3 win in Game 3 on Saturday. Justus Annunen will back up Francouz after being recalled from Colorado’s AHL affiliate. The Avalanche are up 3-0 and can clinch this best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series with a win. Kuemper was hurt when Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick poked through the goalie’s mask.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. ‘Canes

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown was active instead. He appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline. McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons. This season, he had career highs of 10 goals and 46 assists. He led all Bruins defensemen in scoring and with an average of 24 minutes, 39 seconds on the ice per game.
NHL
Boston won’t have McAvoy, Lindholm for Game 5 vs. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team will again be without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm for Tuesday’s Game 5 of its first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. McAvoy was a late scratch for Sunday’s Game 4 win because of COVID-19 protocols. Lindholm hasn’t played since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in last week’s Game 2 loss. Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.
RALEIGH, NC
Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-winning goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They now get to wait for either St. Louis or Minnesota to wrap up. Nashville was swept for the first time in franchise history in its 15th playoff appearance. Filip Forsberg gave Nashville its first lead of this series at 3:58 of the third.
NASHVILLE, TN
Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the New York Yankees 4-2 to salvage a doubleheader split. The Yankees took the opener 2-1 on Gleyber Torres’ game-ending homer leading off the ninth. New York had three hits in the nightcap after collecting just five in the early game. King had pitched 14 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run before Miller smacked a 1-0 fastball out to center for a two-run lead. The Yankees right-hander hadn’t given up a run since an RBI double by Toronto’s George Springer on April 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guardians top Toronto 8-2 in 2nd game for doubleheader split

CLEVELAND (AP) — Owen Miller hit a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBIs, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 and earn a doubleheader split. The Blue Jays won the opener 8-3 as George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. In the second game, Miller’s double was part of a three-run first. Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and singled home Amed Rosario in the fifth. The Guardians were playing in their MLB-high third doubleheader, all at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mercado’s single in eighth gives Guardians 4-3 win over Jays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3. Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers. Adam Cimber relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes’ single and Andrés Giménez’s walk. Mercado, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third, lined a 2-2 offering to center, and Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pirates’ VanMeter struggles as catcher, Reds-Bucs split DH

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeter’s mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst. Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a hamstring injury in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp was ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth inning for chirping from the dugout. In the nightcap, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh won 8-5 for a split.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Torres HR in 9th lifts Yanks over Rangers 2-1 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off victory of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games. Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers. Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Rangers starter Dane Dunning lost his no-hit bid.
MLB
Pressure is on Panthers, Rangers, Flames down 2-1 in series

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pressure is squarely on the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames down two games to one in their respective first-round series. Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida is considering making some lineup adjustments for Game 4 at the Washington Capitals after a 6-1 loss Saturday. The Rangers could use goaltender Igor Shesterkin returning to his Vezina Trophy-caliber form to even things up with the Pittsburgh Penguins. And the Pacific Division-champion Flames are considering themselves underdogs in their series against the Dallas Stars. The opposite is the Western Conference-top seeded Colorado Avalanche on the verge of sweeping the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Red Sox scratch Wacha, put him on IL; Houck starts instead

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha has been scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 15-day injured list. Manager Alex Cora said Wacha was feeling sore on left his side after his last bullpen session. Cora said the 30-year-old Wacha had an MRI on Saturday and “everything was clean.” About an hour after Cora’s media session, the team decided to put him on the injured list with what was described as “left intercostal irritation.”
BOSTON, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dead last in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox were due for a hard look in the mirror. That's where manager Alex Cora thinks he found the problem. The Red Sox manager has shaved the salt-and-pepper beard he grew prior to this season, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its season-worst five-game losing streak. Cora arrived clean shaven for Tuesday night's opener of a two-game series in Atlanta, and he was willing to pin his team's 10-19 start on his new look.
BOSTON, MA

