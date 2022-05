COLUMBIA - The former owner of The Candy Factory in downtown Columbia is being remembered by the community. Georgianna Lundgren, 90, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Jan. 27, at University Hospital, surrounded by her family. "She was just a really wonderful grandma," said Stephanie Deacon, who is Lundgren's granddaughter.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO