A 29-year-old woman from Australia is facing dire consequences after contracting rare bacteria that made a hole in her abdomen. Brenna McIntosh is currently recovering from probably the scariest time of her life, or at least it sounds like it. McIntosh had undergone a surgical procedure called abdominoplasty or known as "tummy tuck", a cosmetic abdomen surgery that tightens up abdominal muscles and reduces excess skin around the belly, earlier this year. The cause - a "flesh-eating bacteria" left an open wound on her abdomen, Newsweek reported.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO