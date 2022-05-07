ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

DPS troopers on scene of fatal crash in Smith County on SH 31 East

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash in Smith County on SH 31 East at CR 246.

Officials said people should avoid the area.

21-year-old woman dies after 1-vehicle crash in Smith County

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you latest information.

