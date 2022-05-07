ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Today was the warmest so far. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 6th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Today’s high of 96 was the warmest day of the year so far. Breezy winds also returned with gusts up near 30 mph as we get ready for even stronger winds for the weekend. #HighWindWatches have been issued for Mother’s Day from 11am – 11pm due to gusts that could reach up to 60 mph along with dust. #DustAdvisories also issued for Sunday as air quality most expected to reach moderate to unhealthy readings. Temperatures are expected to cool as we get through the weekend wind storm as highs and lows next week will feel more like late March.

Extra-cool before much hotter temps this weekend

Cooler temps have blown into southern Nevada as the winds have turned out of the northwest and thankfully calmed down from the ferocious hurricane-force winds on Sunday. The dust has settled for the most part, but breezes could stir the dust again as winds may reach 30 mph this afternoon. Mild spring days will hang […]
