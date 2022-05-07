ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MLB umpire apologizes after ejecting D-backs star Bumgarner

By DAVID BRANDT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Madison Bumgarner from a game in Miami this week.

The Diamondbacks said Friday they received a copy of Bellino’s apology from MLB.

“I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner,” the statement said. “When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.”

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to the Marlins’ Jon Berti in the first inning Wednesday and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for Bellino to take a look.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. The 32-year-old then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

The Diamondbacks worked around Bumgarner’s ejection and beat the Marlins 8-7.

ESPN first reported about Bellino’s apology.

Bumgarner faces no further discipline from MLB.

The 43-year-old Bellino joined the full-time MLB umpiring staff in 2011 and worked the World Series last year.

“You guys have seen the video,” Bumgarner said on Wednesday. “I don’t know if I could say anything that would make the situation better. What I am going to say is I’m extremely proud of our team, coming back. Obviously, I didn’t go into the game with the intention of throwing one inning. Everyone picked me up today.”

Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire.

