Taking it back to 2015. Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler. But it also featured this knockout performance from Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and The Killers lead singer, Brandon Flowers. Recorded in 1969 during the iconic Let […] The post Chris Stapleton Joins Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers To Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 37 MINUTES AGO