There was controversy off the court in the last quarter of the Mavericks' 111-101 Game 4 win over the Suns which tied up the series at 2-2. Cameras caught an irate Chris Paul asking security to have a fan removed from the arena and Paul had some choice words for the fan on his way out too. It was soon revealed that the fans in question had put their hands on Paul's family members who were seated in front of them.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO