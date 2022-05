Missouri men’s golf standout Jack Lundin is one step away from competing in his national open. Lundin’s 3-under-par round of 69 tied the best score of the day at a U.S. Open local qualifying event Monday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Club in Davenport, Iowa, sending him to the final stage of qualifying for golf’s third major of the season — the U.S. Open.

