ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams

By Brenda Goh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnuaO_0fVpvoQv00
People line up to get tested at a mobile nucleic acid testing site, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing kicked off a fresh round of mass testing for COVID-19 on Saturday and shut more bus routes and metro stations, as it seeks to avert the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been locked down for over a month.

The draconian movement curbs on Shanghai, an economic and financial hub, have caused frustration among its 25 million residents and triggered rare protests over issues such as access to food and medical care, loss of income and crowded as well as unsanitary conditions at central quarantine centres.

While some people have been let out for light and air in recent weeks, residents for the most part say they still cannot leave their housing compounds.

Beijing is striving to avoid an explosion in cases like that of Shanghai, China's largest city, by conducting rounds of mass testing, banning restaurant dining-in services in multiple districts and shutting more than 60 subway stations, about 15% of the network.

Shanghai cases have fallen for eight days and the city says its outbreak is under effective control, allowing it to shut some of the makeshift hospitals it raced to build as case numbers ballooned.

But authorities have also indicated that a full easing is still far off, warning against complacency to stick to China's zero-COVID goal.

Underscoring that expectation, Shanghai officials on Saturday postponed the city's "gaokao" university entrance exam by a month to early July. The last time that happened was in 2020, during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

The city's top Communist Party official, Li Qiang, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, told a Friday government meeting that it was "necessary to issue military orders at all levels, and take more resolute and powerful actions to overcome the great war and great tests," according to an official statement.

The number of infections in Shanghai outside areas under lockdown - a gauge of whether the city can further reopen - fell to 18 on Friday from 23 the day before. Total new cases declined slightly to around 4,000, data released on Saturday showed.

Shanghai is also building thousands of permanent PCR testing stations, in line with other cities, as China looks to make regular testing a feature of everyday life. read more

China's COVID policy is increasingly out of step with much of the rest of the world, where governments have eased restrictions, or dropped them altogether, in a bid to live with COVID even as infections spread.

But Chinese leaders this week reiterated their resolve to battle the virus, threatening action against critics of their strict measures. Beyond Shanghai, dozens of cities have imposed full or partial lockdowns, relaxing and tightening curbs at various times.

The measures are exacting a mounting economic toll that has fuelled complaints from global industry groups and businesses at home.

China's auto association on Friday estimated that sales plunged 48% in April from a year earlier, as zero-COVID policies shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending in the world's largest car market. read more

In Shanghai, although the government has provided guidelines on how companies can restart operations, a survey of Japanese firms in late April found most still struggling to restart due to the onerous requirements. read more

Since Friday, organizers have cancelled, postponed or relocated a slate of major international sporting events set to take place in China in the second half of the year, including the Asian Games set for Hangzhou in September and Diamond League athletics meets originally scheduled for Shanghai on July 30 and Shenzhen on Aug. 6. read more

The moves, which followed a government meeting on Thursday chaired by Xi that called for doubling down on the zero-COVID approach, defy a global sporting calendar that has largely returned to normal.

On Saturday, Beijing kicked off the first of three new rounds of daily testing in five districts including the biggest, Chaoyang, home to embassies and large offices.

Beijing officials said that while they had figured out the main COVID transmission chains, they still believed there were hidden infection sources in society and that the city could not lower its guard.

The capital reported 45 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Friday, down from 55 a day earlier. It recorded eight asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, versus 17 a day earlier.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Shanghai#Covid
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China developing missiles to destroy US satellites

Russia and China have both been actively developing space weapons capabilities in recent years, including new anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles that could destroy U.S. satellites in orbit, a new U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report revealed on Tuesday. The DIA’s “Challenges to Security in Space — 2022” report provided to American...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy