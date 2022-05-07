Hueytown Ties Series 1 - 1 with Shutout Victory Over Pelham in the AHSAA 6A Quarterfinals, 3rd Game Sat May 7 at Noon
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Lawson State Community College, and Jefferson County Health...www.thecutoffnews.com
Comments / 0