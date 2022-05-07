How popular is your name? Click here to find out.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
( The Hill ) — The baby names Olivia and Liam made it to the top of the popularity lists for girls and boys, respectively, for the third year in a row in 2021. Where did your name rank?

The Social Security Administration has developed a database allowing people to search for names to see how popular they’ve been over the years, using data from 2000 to 2021.

Olivia has moved from being the 16th most popular name for girls in 2000 to holding the No. 1 spot in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while the name Liam has ascended from ranking 140 among names for boys in 2000 to topping the list from 2017 to 2021.

District Heights daycare center closes after rise in violent crime

The name Theodore, the only new addition to either gender’s top 10 list this year, ranked 10th among boys’ names in 2021, up from 312 in 2000.

On the other hand, more classic names such as Mary and John seem to be moving down the ranks as the years go on, with Mary falling from 46th among girls’ names in 2000 to 133rd in 2021 and John from the 14th most popular boys’ name in 2000 to the 27th in 2021.

The database also shows the popularity rankings of similar names each time a name is searched, such as Marie and Maryam for Mary or Johan and Johnny for John.

Names of popular figures, such as Donald, have experienced noteworthy trends in recent years. Donald descended from ranking 217 among boys’ names in 2000 to 489 in 2016, falling to an all-time low of 610 four years later in 2020.

How popular is your name? Use the Social Security Administration’s search engine to find out. The name Chloe moved from the 38th most popular girl’s name in 2000 up to 9th in 2009 and 2010, and then back down to 24th in 2021.

