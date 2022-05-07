ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

By Sareen Habeshian, Mark Mester
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKClz_0fVp44Si00

The man charged in the attack against comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanor counts.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of running on stage with a weapon on Tuesday night as Chappelle was finishing his show as part of the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival, and assaulting him.

West Virginia rests its case in major opioid trial

Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Lee, who appeared in Los Angeles court Friday wearing a sling, remains in jail. He was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order, the Associated Press reported.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office had announced Thursday that felony charges would not be filed against Lee for the assault, and instead the case was referred to the City Attorney’s Office, which filed the four misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor charges carry a maximum jail sentence of one year in California.

During the incident, Lee had what appeared to be a handgun in his hand, but it turned out to be a replica that contained a blade, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times , however, that Lee did not brandish the weapon, but it was found inside a bag he was carrying.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

19-year-old man charged in shooting at local lodge

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A 19-year-old man is in jail tonight after a shooting in Logan County. According to troopers, the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville. The victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping, of Tennessee was located inside the Lodge, suffering […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
State
West Virginia State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#The Los Angeles Times
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Dave Chappelle issues statement after ‘unfortunate and unsettling’ attack at Netflix stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has issued a statement after he was attacked on stage by an audience member at a stand-up event.The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him.Immediately after, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.Chappelle was not injured during the incident and is fully co-operating with the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy